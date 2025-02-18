Trundl Expands Strategic Alliances to Empower Enterprise Collaboration and Modernize Cloud Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#collabops--Trundl Inc., a leading enterprise technology company and trusted Platinum Atlassian Solution Partner, is redefining its capabilities for 2025 and beyond by expanding into key partnerships with monday.com and Microsoft, while bolstering its cloud infrastructure services with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. These new alliances complement Trundl’s decade-long success in enabling enterprises to collaborate and innovate with best-in-class tools and platforms.

“For enterprises looking to modernize the way they work, these partnerships create a unique opportunity,” said Jitesh Kamal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Trundl. “monday.com and Microsoft align perfectly with our heritage in Atlassian and our commitment to empowering businesses to achieve seamless collaboration and infrastructure optimization. We’re now positioned to meet enterprises at every critical juncture of their digital transformation.”

Why This Matters for Enterprises

Trundl’s expanded service offerings now span three strategic pillars that address the most pressing needs of modern enterprises:

CollabOps : Redefining teamwork and enabling smarter collaboration across teams and platforms.





Redefining teamwork and enabling smarter collaboration across teams and platforms. SaaSOps : Driving ROI through optimized tool stacks and smarter SaaS investments.





Driving ROI through optimized tool stacks and smarter SaaS investments. Cloud: Delivering scalable, secure, and modernized cloud infrastructure.

These pillars ensure that businesses not only stay ahead of the curve but also maximize their technology investments in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Leading the Charge with Innovation

“If you’re serious about enterprise collaboration, success starts with GenAI, scalable infrastructure, rational SaaS investments, and security,” said Manohar Goli, CTO and Co-Founder of Trundl. “By combining the power of Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform, Trundl is offering enterprises a truly unmatched combination of expertise and tools to modernize their operations.”

With these expanded alliances, Trundl is uniquely equipped to help enterprises embrace transformation, maximize efficiency, and thrive in the digital age.

2025 and Beyond

As the world of enterprise collaboration and cloud infrastructure evolves, Trundl stands ready to guide organizations through every challenge and opportunity, delivering meaningful work transformation every step of the way. Let’s work better, modernize smarter, and succeed together.

