TruLite Health® Truity™ Platform Earns HITRUST® Certification

Achieves 100% compliance, reinforcing commitment to cybersecurity and data protection

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BiasInHealthcare—TruLite Health, developer of the only health equity solution to remediate clinical bias, announced its Truity™ platform earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.





Joining an elite group of technologies upholding stringent HITRUST requirements, Truity tackles persistent issues of clinical bias adversely affecting patient outcomes in diverse populations. It addresses this challenge by driving patient-specific clinical, social and behavioral interventions, leading to improved healthcare outcomes and costs as part of an organization’s health equity strategy.

Performed by an Authorized External Assessor, the HITRUST Essentials (e1) Certification demonstrates the effectiveness of security protocols within the technical infrastructure, as well as operations, risk management and incident response protocols. Truity achieved 100% compliance.

“HITRUST is the healthcare industry’s leading certifiable security and privacy framework. As the market’s first health equity platform, this certification is great validation of our commitment to securing sensitive health information with everything we do,” said Shaung Liu, TruLite Health chief technology officer and co-founder. “Cybersecurity is a foundational first principle in our technology, clinical operations, and ongoing monitoring policies and procedures.”

Leveraging the largest health equity knowledge base, Truity directly integrates into electronic health records (EHRs). It provides patient-specific actions and interventions for clinicians, care teams and patients within the workflow. This integration empowers providers to improve equity at the point of care and aligns with regulatory drivers, including the Joint Commission, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and Food and Drug Administration.

“The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like TruLite Health that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy,” said Robert Booker, chief strategy officer at HITRUST. “We applaud TruLite Health for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification.”

Learn how Truity works.

About TruLite Health

With the first and only health equity solution designed to remediate clinical bias, TruLite Health is on a mission to transform disparate health outcomes nationwide. Its innovative software – Truity™ – leverages a unique health equity knowledge base and personalized recommendations to drive targeted interventions for diverse patient populations. Seamlessly integrating with EHRs, TruLite empowers providers to deliver equitable care, improve outcomes and reduce costs. Visit: trulitehealth.com.

Contacts

Lena Vivion



TruLite Health



(602) 617-7903



lvivion@truLitehealth.com