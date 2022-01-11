Trulioo Improves Identity Verification Services in Ireland

With more extensive data coverage, organizations can reliably verify over 5 million consumers in the Irish market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AML–Today Trulioo announced the enhancement of identity verification services in Ireland via Trulioo GlobalGateway, the world’s largest network of identity data and services. With GlobalGateway, organizations can securely access over 450 data types to perform identity checks on consumers that adhere to Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations.

The expanded identity services include a host of data sets unique to Ireland that provide deeper visibility into a market that’s difficult to address and penetrate. The enhanced coverage will enable organizations to reliably verify attributes like age, identity and address within the parameters of data privacy laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“By forging deep partnerships with identity data providers globally, Trulioo has accumulated the world’s most expansive collection of identity data and tools,” said Steve Munford, CEO, Trulioo. “We continue to seek out the most optimal partners in order to meet the evolving needs of our customers around the world. We’re thrilled to expand Trulioo coverage in Ireland to facilitate improved digital onboarding for a consumer market of over 5 million people.”

Identity solutions are a critical component of digital businesses operating in Ireland, across Europe and globally. Trulioo remains a trusted partner to these organizations, helping them establish trust with consumers and accelerate their go-to-market plans.

For more information about GlobalGateway and its extensive coverage worldwide, visit trulioo.com.

