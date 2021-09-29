TrueNorth Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VisaReady–TrueNorth, a global fintech software development company, today announced it has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect—a program designed to help Visa’s issuing clients quickly connect with a vetted and curated set of technology providers. By participating in the program, TrueNorth can help financial institutions integrate with Visa’s business-to-business (B2B) payment services and data solutions, and facilitate standardized adoption and implementation of Visa payment solutions.

Lacee Klemm, TrueNorth VP of Partnerships notes, “We’re honored to be a software development firm in the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program. It is an impressive program that helps the competitive position of so many companies who want to accelerate the introduction of innovative payment solutions for their customers.”

“In today’s climate, building a competitive financial product requires more technology than ever before. Consumers want seamless interactions across mobile and web, and they want access to a greater suite of digital banking capabilities,” said Terry Angelos, senior vice president and global head of fintech at Visa. “With TrueNorth participating in the Fintech Partner Connect program, our clients will have access to a powerful set of tools for building new digital-first experiences.”

TrueNorth’s pioneering leaders and software engineers have honed a development process that brings products to market in a cost-effective way and fast, three to 6 months. This rare combination has led to the successful execution of over 120 digital transformations and 45 original enterprises built from the ground up.

TrueNorth CEO and Co-Founder Alex Gonikman states, “This partnership leverages many of TrueNorth’s strengths–we are fintech experts, our integration process is reliable, and we are very fast. We are able to eliminate uncertainty, offer full transparency to the process and deliver successful solutions. We’re very happy to be on the Visa Fintech Partner Connect marketplace of certified providers.”

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth.co is one of the most successful fintech software development companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch–LendingClub, Upgrade and Dianrong. The company specializes in building digital solutions, including 45 original enterprises, 120 digital transformations and 40 product revamps. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain client-focused process enables its most senior engineers to navigate and apply the latest technologies to develop and integrate cutting-edge digital solutions for banks, credit unions, payment companies, lending firms, wealth management firms, and insurance companies. CEO Alex Gonikman, a veteran software architect, leads a staff of more than 130 employees from the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, a development center in Buenos Aires, Argentina and strategic offices in Hong Kong, and New York City.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit www.TrueNorth.co

Contacts

Annette Ring, CMO (877) 525-8783 annette@truenorth.co