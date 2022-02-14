TrueFort Names Matt Hathaway Chief Marketing Officer

Innovator in Application Behavior-based Zero Trust

Taps Proven Technology Executive to Accelerate Awareness and Growth

WEEHAWKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Applicationprotection—TrueFort, the zero trust application protection company, today announced Matt Hathaway has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Matt has served in brand leadership roles with Imperva, Carbon Black, Rapid7 and several other leading security vendors.

“Matt is a results oriented marketer who has helped lead emerging technologies to market leadership positions for a number of well known cybersecurity companies,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort. “He has the right blend of technical expertise and marketing savvy to build awareness, drive revenue and help rapidly scale up TrueFort’s business.”

Prior to joining TrueFort, Matt was Vice President of Product Marketing for global data and application security vendor Imperva. He served in the same role for endpoint security vendor Carbon Black through its acquisition by VMware. Previously, Matt worked in marketing and technical roles at Rapid7, RSA and Dell EMC. He holds an MBA and a BS in Computer Engineering from Northeastern University.

“TrueFort has developed an exciting technology that uses application context and advanced analytics to protect workloads better than any I’ve seen before,” said Matt Hathaway. “From a single platform, TrueFort delivers workload hardening for legacy and modern applications, service account risk reduction, and dynamic microsegmentation to enable organizations to truly adopt the Zero Trust model. I am excited by the market opportunity we are addressing and how TrueFort will help customers prevent breaches.”

About TrueFort



TrueFort is the leader in delivering zero trust protection for critical applications. Leveraging unique real-time, adaptive trust, and cloud-to-ground capabilities, TrueFort’s Fortress platform detects and contains security threats before they become business risks. Founded by former IT executives from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, leading global enterprises trust TrueFort to deliver unprecedented application visibility and security. For more information visit https://truefort.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media:

Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for TrueFort



617.877.7480



marc@mgpr.net