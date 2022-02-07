Home Business Wire TrueFort Named Futuriom 40 Hot Cloud Tech Company to Watch in 2022
Business Wire

TrueFort Named Futuriom 40 Hot Cloud Tech Company to Watch in 2022

di Business Wire

Company Recognized For Securing Data in Cloud Environments using Application Behavior-based Zero Trust Policy Enforcement

WEEHAWKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ApplicationprotectionTrueFort, the zero trust application protection company, today announced it has been named a Futuriom 40 Hot Cloud Tech Company to Watch in 2022. Every year, independent cloud technology analysis firm Futuriom names the strongest private companies in key markets for cloud and communications infrastructure, including cloud cybersecurity, with the potential for long-term success and big financial exits, including IPOs.

“Being named a Futurion 40 Company to Watch is a tremendous honor. We are in great company on this year’s list which speaks volumes about our future prospects,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort. “Our application behavior-based approach to enforcing Zero Trust for protecting data in the cloud is unique and provides unmatched capabilities for detecting, containing and responding to threats before they can result in damage.”

According to R. Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Analyst of Futuriom, “One trend in cloud infrastructure is to build more integrated cloud cybersecurity solutions that can help unify a variety of cybersecurity data sources and tools to feed analytics platforms, helping cybersecurity teams streamline their process to drive a more complete and automated cybersecurity posture. This includes the zero-trust movement, a software-driven approach to verifying user or application identity across multiple vectors to secure data in cloud computing environments. TrueFort is one company to watch in the Unified Cloud Security space.”

Traditional security products have focused on protecting underlying IT infrastructure from threats but the success of attackers in executing ransomware, supply chain and phishing attacks shows that there are still significant gaps in security coverage. TrueFort fills this void, offering Zero Trust protection for enterprise applications and workloads in the cloud that are the gateway to sensitive data and, increasingly, the target of attackers. The company’s Fortress platform leverages patented behavioral analysis and machine intelligence to help organizations better understand their applications’ trusted behaviors to fend off attacks in real-time.

About TrueFort

TrueFort is the leader in delivering zero trust protection for critical applications. Leveraging unique real-time, adaptive trust, and cloud-to-ground capabilities, TrueFort’s Fortress platform detects and contains security threats before they become business risks. Founded by former IT executives from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, leading global enterprises trust TrueFort to deliver unprecedented application visibility and security. For more information visit https://truefort.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for TrueFort

617.877.7480

marc@mgpr.net

