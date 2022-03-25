TruEd Consulting Announces Strategic Launch of TruGov

The best in-cloud Anaplan partner is expanding from higher education to the public sector

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruEd Consulting, Inc., an exclusive Anaplan partner, primarily partners with higher education institutions to co-create best-in-cloud connected planning, budgeting, and forecasting solutions. The solutions provide clients the ability to integrate organization-wide data to transform operations with high-velocity decision making, agile forecasting, and increased value creation. TruEd is broadening their connected planning solutions into the public sector with the launch of TruGov.

“With 200+ combined years of higher education and public sector experience, our team is comprised of experts in the industry,” said Mela Fezzey, Partner at TruEd Consulting. “Our team understands the challenges that colleges, universities, and public sector organizations face today.”

According to Fezzey, the launch of TruGov is in response to the growing number of public sector clients as well as the strategic partnership with Anaplan. “With our current portfolio of public sector clients and our strategic partnership with Anaplan, it is time to broaden our ‘tried-and-true’ method and launch TruGov, where we will continue to inspire trust and deepen our relationships in the public sector.”

Fezzey says that a conversation with Anaplan’s Regional Vice President of Public Markets, Dwayne Logan inspired TruEd with a call to action – to take their success in the higher education industry and bring that same commitment to serve public sector clients.

Logan emphasized that TruEd’s focus on excellence in client delivery is what sets them apart and it is proven by their 100% success rate and because they are 100% referenceable. Logan also stated, “We here at Anaplan view our partnership with TruEd and TruGov as trusted, strategic, valued and of extreme importance.”

The strategic launch of TruGov will provide focused support to public sector clients that will enable transformational change to help organizations support strategic decisions as they continue to navigate the ever-changing environment for years to come.

About TruEd Consulting, Inc.

TruEd Consulting, Inc. is composed of industry experts who have worked with institutions of varying size, both public and private. The firm understands the challenges facing both higher education and the public sector today, and using the Anaplan solution, tailors their consulting services to address each client’s budgeting, planning, and forecasting needs. As an exclusive Anaplan partner, TruEd continues to focus on accountability, commitment, excellence, and integrity while co-creating best in-cloud solutions with their clients. To learn more, visit https://www.truedconsulting.com/.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company that assists in business planning software and provides data for decision-making purposes. Leaders across industries rely on the Anaplan platform to connect all business sectors to continuously adapt to change, transform operations, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,900 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.anaplan.com/.

