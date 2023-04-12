<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Truecaller Introduces Live Caller ID for iPhone

 Big new update enhances Premium experience on iPhone using Siri

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TRUEB #AddToSiri–Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications platform, has announced the introduction of a major update of its product on iPhone. The update brings in new, exciting features which will provide an improved and more secure communication experience for iPhone users worldwide. This complete Live Caller ID experience is now on iPhone for the first time ever.


How to setup Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone:

1. Go to the Premium tab within the app and click on ‘Add to Siri’.

(This helps you add the shortcut with one tap. The first time you use this feature, you will be asked to allow access for Truecaller; choose ‘Always allow’ to avoid being prompted again.)

2. After you have set up the Siri shortcut in step 1, whenever you get an incoming call, simply say ‘Hey Siri, search Truecaller’ and Truecaller will instantly tell you who is calling.

Speaking about the new update, Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO at Truecaller said, “This is something our iPhone users have been asking about for a long time. Live Caller ID on iPhone is the one major aspect that has eluded our iPhone app and we are excited to finally introduce it. Ever since we completely revamped the Truecaller experience on iPhone a few months ago, we have been seeing strong growth from multiple countries. And now, Live Caller ID will work to keep our iPhone users safe from the growing menace of spam and scam.”

New Features:

Live Caller ID through Siri: Whenever an iPhone user receives an incoming call from an unknown number, they can simply say “Hey Siri, Search Truecaller”. The app will then do a quick search and present it on the calling screen itself. This new feature is exclusively available to Premium subscribers of Truecaller on iOS 16 and newer.

Comments: You can now read other members’ feedback on spammers as well as contribute comments of your own. This empowers users to report on their own experience while further enhancing Truecaller’s spam detection capabilities with community input.

Revamped SMS Filtering: Now, incoming SMS messages will be automatically categorized into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers and Junk. This feature is now live for iOS 16 and newer in India, South Africa and Nigeria and will soon be rolled out to other countries.

About Truecaller: We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 338 million active users and more than a billion downloads since launch. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since Oct 8th 2021.

For more information, please contact: press@truecaller.com

