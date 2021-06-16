TrueBlue to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Beharelle and Chief Financial Officer Derrek Gafford will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available through TrueBlue’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.trueblue.com and here.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

Contacts

Derrek Gafford, Executive Vice President and CFO



253-680-8214