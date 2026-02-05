TrueBlue to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) will release fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.

Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available on TrueBlue’s website: www.trueblue.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company's website for a period of six months following the call.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions. As The People Company®, we put people first–advancing our mission to connect people and work while delivering smart, scalable solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive. Since our founding, TrueBlue has connected more than 10 million people with work and served over 3 million clients across a variety of industries. Powered by proprietary, digitally enabled platforms and decades of expertise, our brands–PeopleReady, PeopleScout, Staff Management | SMX, Centerline, SIMOS, and Healthcare Staffing Professionals–provide a full spectrum of flexible staffing, workforce management, and recruitment solutions that bring precision, speed and scale to the changing world of work. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

