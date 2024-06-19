TRUE Announces General Availability of the TRUE Cloud

Combining the scale and reach of the cloud with the power of AI, TRUE Cloud now Accelerates Decisioning for Lenders of all Sizes Across the Mortgage Industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—TRUE, the leader in lending intelligence, today announced the general availability of the TRUE Cloud. The TRUE Cloud brings all the power, features, and benefits of TRUE’s award winning, on-prem, AI-powered document-to-data capabilities to the cloud. This allows lenders to process documents in near real-time with extreme accuracy – greatly reducing and often eliminating the need for a BPO – while experiencing all the cost benefits and flexibility of a cloud-based infrastructure.





As with all TRUE technology, the TRUE Cloud is designed to operate within the lending lifecycle. Early adopters of the TRUE Cloud state experiencing much easier deployment and significantly reduced effort than managing the implementation on their own. This makes it far easier than ever before to benefit from TRUE’s best-in-class document manufacturing capabilities and TRUE’s AI powered products and solutions, which intelligently automate mortgage workflows in near real-time.

These capabilities and benefits help lenders make decisions rapidly, reduce operating costs, and scale on demand to meet market opportunity.

Lenders who select the TRUE Cloud can also expect the following capabilities:

TRUE’s industry proven AI-powered document indexing, versioning, data extraction, and QC technology

A robust application programmable interface ( API ), designed for seamless integration

), designed for seamless integration Certified connectors to leading LOS platforms, such as Encompass ® by ICE Mortgage Technology ®

by ICE Mortgage Technology State of the art cloud management services including auto-redundancy and auto-recovery

Continuous vulnerability assessment and management, data protection, and cloud security

Mature cloud governance processes, designed to ensure seamless application deployments

“As TRUE continues to make our AI available to lenders across the mortgage industry, the cloud has become an essential deployment need for lenders of all sizes,” said Dr. Ari Gross, CEO of TRUE. “But unlike other vendors in our space, TRUE has taken the time to ensure our cloud infrastructure delivers tremendous value, quick turnaround time, and a cost of ownership that is second to none. These capabilities are essential for any cloud-based document-to-data infrastructure in our market, and I am delighted that our award-winning technology is now fully available on the cloud.”

