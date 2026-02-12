TRUCE® Software Secures Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth

Investment fuels expansion of mobile-first AI video telematics and ed-tech solutions

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRUCE® Software today announced the closing of its Series B funding round. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The round was led by Yttrium, with participation from other existing institutional investors, including Allomer Capital Group and New Amsterdam Growth Capital. The company will use the new funding to scale go-to-market efforts for its two recently launched product suites serving commercial vehicle fleets and K-12 schools.

In 2025, TRUCE Software built on its extensive portfolio of patented mobile technology to launch two new product suites and establish a growing customer base across the United States.

For commercial vehicle fleets, TRUCE introduced a mobile-first AI video telematics platform that enables scalable, automated driver coaching at approximately half the cost of traditional systems. By running on standard iOS and Android smartphones already issued to drivers, the platform limits the need for specialized in-vehicle hardware while providing real-time video capture, telematics analysis, and AI-powered coaching. This approach makes advanced video telematics practical for a broad range of light-duty fleets, which account for more than 70% of U.S. commercial vehicles.

For K-12 schools, TRUCE launched TRUCE Family, a software-based solution designed to reduce student phone distractions. The platform automatically limits smartphone functionality on campus based on school-defined policies, aligning with emerging state requirements that increasingly restrict phone use during the school day for more than 25 million middle and high school students nationwide.

“We’ve taken a fundamentally different approach in both categories, reimagining a standard iOS or Android smartphone as a video telematics platform for fleets and helping schools manage phone distractions with software instead of physically separating students from their phones,” said Erik Hällström, CEO of TRUCE Software. “For fleets used by field service, field sales, and home health organizations, we make it easy for teams to get more value from the phones employees already carry throughout the workday. In K-12, TRUCE Family simplifies individualized phone policies that fit school needs and parent preferences.”

“We’re excited to continue supporting the exceptional TRUCE team,” said Axel Krieger, Partner at Yttrium. “We believe TRUCE is well positioned to disrupt legacy approaches across two large, dynamic markets: commercial fleets and K-12 schools.”

