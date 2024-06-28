TruBridge Ranked as a Top Provider by Black Book in Its 2024 Report of Top Client-Rated Financial and RCM Solutions

TruBridge Awarded for Performance in Client Experience and Customer Satisfaction:





End-to-end RCM Software Outsourcing , Hospitals Under 100 Beds

, Hospitals Under 100 Beds Community Hospital Inpatient Accounting Systems

End-to-end RCM Software Technology, Hospitals Under 100 Beds

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 Black Book Research user survey as a top provider in End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and as the highest performer in Outsourcing for Hospitals Under 100 Beds and in Community Hospital Inpatient Accounting System.

Black Book Research rankings are based on comprehensive survey responses from 6,771 health system leaders and aim to identify top-performing vendors and evaluate gaps in financial technology administration.

Chris Fowler, president and chief executive officer of TruBridge, commented, “Being recognized by Black Book is a testament to our commitment to delivering robust, end-to-end RCM solutions that address the critical needs of community healthcare providers. As the Black Book survey notes, labor shortages and financial pressures are moving initiatives to streamline financial operations and address workforce issues to the top of the list for organizations of all sizes. TruBridge is dedicated to helping our clients respond to these challenges through innovative services and technologies that enhance their financial performance and improve patient care.”

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our solutions champion end-to-end, data-driven patient journeys that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founder, management, and staff hold no financial interests in any vendors included in their satisfaction surveys. Black Book publishes survey results and client experience rankings before notifying vendors and does not charge fees for participation, review, inclusion, or, as it directly polls vendors’ clients.

Since 2004, Black Book™ has collected over 2.5 million healthcare software and services users globally, assessing vendor satisfaction and industry trends across healthcare software, technology, and outsourcing sectors. Their independent, unbiased, crowd-sourced surveys have expanded to include IT, clinical, operations, and financial professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, consultants, executives, and hospital IT managers.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder



Chief Marketing Officer



Tracey.Schroeder@trubridge.com

(251) 639-8100