TruAge Adds Altria Group Distribution Company as a Sponsor

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruAgeTM, the new digital solution that enhances current age-verification systems and protects user privacy, has added Altria Group Distribution Company (AGDC) as a sponsor. AGDC provides sales and distribution services for Altria Group’s tobacco operating companies, including Philip Morris USA, US Smokeless Tobacco Company, John Middleton and Helix Innovations.

AGDC joins the two largest U.S. beer companies—Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors Beverage Company—in support of TruAge.

The announcement was made during the NACS Show, which is taking place October 5-8 in Chicago. The NACS Show is the most comprehensive event for the convenience and fuels retailing industry and one of the top 40 annual trade shows in the United States.

“It is clear that these companies share our vision of developing a future-proof solution to keep age-restricted products out of the hands of minors. We welcome others to join us and these brands in this national effort,” said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour. “The convenience retailing industry is all in on ensuring that every sale is a responsible sale and having AGDC, Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors supporting TruAge sends an important message that leading U.S. brands are equally committed.”

TruAge’s sponsors represent some of the world’s most recognized brands. Altria’s tobacco operating companies offer a leading portfolio of tobacco products for adult tobacco consumers 21+ including Marlboro, Copenhagen, Skoal, Black & Mild & on!. Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors Beverage Company combined represent 18 of the 25 top-selling beers in the U.S.

TruAge also is supported by more than 130 retail companies that represent 22,000-plus convenience store locations in the United States, plus four industry point-of-sale (POS) providers.

“We are excited to join this important initiative because TruAge deepens our trade partners’ support of underage prevention and helps establish retail as the most trusted place to responsibly sell tobacco products,” said Scott Myers, president and chief executive officer, AGDC.

TruAge, developed by NACS, the global trade association that represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus, its standards-setting partner, makes the traditional carding experience more convenient and accurate.

TruAge is free to retailers, consumers and POS providers, and its relevant intellectual property will be placed in the public domain—removing significant barriers to adoption. Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at convenience.org/TruAge.

NACS is the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. It advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted advisor to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,500 supplier members from more than 50 countries. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 150,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily and had sales of $548 billion in 2020. For more information, visit convenience.org. Follow NACS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

