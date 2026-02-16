TRU Simulation’s Full Flight Simulator for the Cessna Citation Ascend Achieves FAA Qualification, Expanding Advanced Training for Midsize Jet Pilots

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, and an affiliate of Textron Aviation, announced today its Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for the Cessna Citation Ascend has achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Level D qualification. This milestone significantly enhances advanced training options for midsize jet pilots, delivering a highly immersive and true-to-life training environment on the recently FAA certified Citation Ascend. European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) qualification is anticipated in 2026, further extending the simulator’s global reach.

“Pilots deserve training capabilities that reflect the advanced technology and performance that the Citation Ascend brings to the midsize jet category,” said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. “Achieving FAA qualification ensures pilots can train in the most realistic environment available, building confidence and precision for every mission.”

With advanced features designed to elevate pilot training, the Citation Ascend FFS includes TRU Simulation’s REALCue motion system, delivering highly realistic motion feedback using a Six Degrees of Freedom (6DOF) electric platform with 60-inch stroke actuators. The intuitive motion user interface simplifies diagnostics and manual operations through a user-friendly graphical interface.

For immersive visuals, the simulator uses high-definition projectors across a wide 200x40-degree display. Instructors benefit from a powerful yet easy-to-use IOS (Instructor Operating Station), featuring dual touchscreen displays and a wireless Remote Instructor Control Unit (RICU) for flexible control. The IOS also supports essential maintenance functions like Qualification Test Guide (QTG) testing and troubleshooting, ensuring smooth and efficient simulator operation.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the timing of certification of new aircraft products.

