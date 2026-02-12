Troomi Brings Its Child-Safe Smartphone Experience to Samsung Galaxy XCover7

Rugged Samsung hardware paired with Troomi OS™ gives families a durable, kid-safe phone built for real life

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Troomi, a pioneer of the child-safe phone movement and a leader in family-focused digital wellness and safety, today announced the availability of Troomi OS™ on the Samsung Galaxy XCover7, expanding its lineup of child-safe phones built specifically for kids and families. In a world where most smartphones are designed for adults, this new offering gives families a rugged option for kids who need a durable phone that keeps kids connected without exposing them to addictive apps, unsafe content, or online dangers. Built for durability, performance, and security, the Galaxy XCover7 brings Samsung’s rugged device engineering into Troomi’s child-safe operating system, delivering a modern smartphone experience that fits real life and supports healthier digital habits.

“Parents shouldn't have to choose between keeping their child safe and giving them a phone,” said Bill Brady, CEO of Troomi. “By bringing Troomi OS to the Galaxy XCover7, we are giving families an extremely durable phone that can handle the physical realities of childhood, while safeguarding kids from the digital risks built into most devices.”

Designed to withstand the chaos of everyday life, the Samsung Galaxy XCover7 is built to MIL-STD-810H standards and is rated to withstand drops, dust, vibration, and extreme conditions. With IP68 water and dust-resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus+, it is also built to withstand backpacks, playgrounds, and backyard adventures.

A Smarter, Safer Phone for Kids

Running on select Samsung devices, Troomi OS transforms the Galaxy XCover7 into a purpose-built kids phone designed around prevention, not surveillance. Unlike traditional smartphones, Troomi OS:

Excludes social media apps and unrestricted app stores

Blocks harmful content before it reaches a child

Uses AI-powered filtering to prevent inappropriate texts and images

Gives parents real-time control and visibility through the Troomi Parent Portal

Allows families to increase functionality as a child’s needs and maturity evolve

“Kids don’t need phones designed to keep them scrolling,” Brady added. “They need phones that help them stay connected to the people who matter, without getting sucked into addictive systems and algorithms that undermine their well-being.”

The Samsung Galaxy XCover7 with Troomi OS is now available at www.Troomi.com, allowing families to choose a durable device and pair it with a Troomi plan that grows with their child over time.

About Troomi Wireless

With a mission to protect childhood, Troomi Wireless is a child-wellness technology company dedicated to helping families raise confident, emotionally healthy kids in a connected world. Powered by Troomi OS™, a purpose-built operating system designed for kids and families, Troomi delivers kid-safe smartphones that prevent harmful content, addictive technology, and online exploitation before it happens, while giving parents meaningful visibility and control. Built for intentional parents who want to protect childhood without giving up connection, Troomi offers a safer, healthier alternative in a world where most phones are designed for adults. By pairing carefully selected Samsung hardware with an operating system designed for safety, trust, and healthy digital growth, Troomi helps families stay connected on their own terms. Learn more at www.troomi.com.

