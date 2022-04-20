Trivie Expands Integration Capabilities to Streamline Cross-platform Learning and Measurement

New integration capabilities with over 3,000 applications will help Trivie customers simplify and streamline training initiatives, increase learner engagement, and better measure business outcomes associated with training.

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#elearning—Trivie, a leading provider of digital learning solutions, announced new integration capabilities via Zapier today. With Zapier, Trivie customers can now connect with popular business applications like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Dropbox, Cornerstone, Skillsoft, SAP/SuccessFactors, Salesforce, and many more.

“If you are a learning manager connecting learners between an LMS, Slack, an LXP, or a certification platform, it’s imperative that your data be transferable and traceable between systems,” says Lawrence Schwartz, CEO of Trivie. “Utilizing the seamless integration connections of Zapier, any company can now leverage the power of Trivie across more than 3,000 different applications to improve learner engagement and boost overall training effectiveness,” Schwartz further stated. “This elegant application handshake between Trivie and Zapier gives managers and administrators a holistic view of their entire learning ecosystem, without the cost and hassle of an expensive professional service engagement.”

According to Gartner, by 2023, organizations will be able to run 25% more tasks autonomously. This drives the need for technologies that can rapidly integrate, orchestrate, and deploy these necessary and expected integrations and digital experiences. However, in L&D, manual connections are still the norm, requiring expensive development and complicated workflows.

“Integrating with a leading automation solution like Zapier simplifies the process for learning administrators, allowing them to build workflows without the need of a technical resource,” says Ken Alba, Director of Product at Trivie.

Business leaders looking to integrate their learning apps quickly and seamlessly with Trivie can read more about the integration capabilities here.

ABOUT TRIVIE

Trivie is a Learning-as-a-Service platform that combines neuroscience, gamification, social collaboration, and analytics into one cloud-based application that dramatically improves learner engagement and business outcomes. To learn more about Trivie please go to www.trivie.com

Contacts

Trivie, Inc.



Ryan Barbera



rbarbera@trivie.com

469.744.7389