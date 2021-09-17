Triton to Launch Groundbreaking Audio Marketplace

First Open Audio Marketplace That Brings Together Broadcast, Podcast and Streaming Audiences at Unprecedented Scale

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today it will launch the Triton Audio Marketplace – an innovative new global open audio exchange that, for the first time, will aggregate audiences at scale across three exploding audio segments: broadcast, podcast, and streaming, making it easier than ever for marketers and agencies to plan, buy and measure the impact of cross-platform audio advertising.

The new Triton Audio Marketplace will offer access to the largest single pool of audio audiences, with more than 100 billion audio impressions per month across broadcast, streaming and podcast properties, and allow marketers and agencies to transact on ALL forms of audio inventory and have access to unmatched, sophisticated measurement and targeting tools across a range of audiences, from mass reach demographics to narrower, more precise targets. Officially launching in Q1 of 2022, the Marketplace will include radio, streaming and podcast inventory from more than 250 media companies, including 17 of the top 20 broadcasters; more than 700 hit podcast titles from the iHeartPodcast Network, the largest podcast network globally; the biggest audio creator platforms, Voxnest and Spreaker; and world-class content from thousands of creators.

In addition, The Triton Audio Marketplace will offer a complete set of audio ad tech and data solutions for brands for targeting and measurement, and will be the largest brand-safe audio marketplace, implementing first-in-its-class brand safety tools to ensure all impressions meet the IAB’s standards and brand’s expectations designed for a post-cookie world. Triton is also planning to introduce a new platform for publisher data collection that is based on listener consent. This data, in addition to data provided by the advertisers, will inform audience planning, targeting and measurement like never before.

“Triton has always been the leading innovator in streaming and podcast technology,” said John Rosso, President – Market Development for Triton Digital. “Based on WARC & Lion’s Intelligence’s new study that shows that 31 percent of the average consumer’s media consumption is now audio, with less than 9 percent of brands media spend being allocated to audio, this new Triton Audio Marketplace is designed to now close this gap by making it easy for any marketer to find their audience in one place and plan and buy these audiences at scale across more 250 audio media partners.”

Triton Digital was acquired by iHeartMedia in early 2021 as part of a series of investments and advancements the company made in the audio technology space, with the goal to be able to package assets into one global open marketplace for marketers and advertisers. Jelli’s broadcast radio capabilities, Triton’s streaming capabilities, Omny’s and Voxnest’s podcast capabilities, and SmartAudio’s data science-driven audience targeting and measurement solutions combine to make The Triton Audio Marketplace a true cross-platform buying solution, taking audio marketing to a whole new level of targeting and scale.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital ® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

Contacts

Kristin Charron



Triton Digital



+514 448 4037



Kristin.charron@tritondigital.com