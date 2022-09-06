Triton Digital Unveils Podcast Advertising Effectiveness Study for India

Results from Triton Digital & VTION Study Further Demonstrate Growth of Podcast Listening and Effectiveness of Podcast Advertising in India

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, today released the results of their Podcast Advertising Effectiveness Study commissioned with VTION Digital Analytics, a leading digital consumer behavior intelligence platform. VTION provides Android smartphone based real time behavioural data from a representative panel of consumers, using patented technology. The survey results highlight strong growth of podcast listening in India and the effectiveness of podcast advertising to drive brand and product recall.

According to the study, on average audio content consumers in India listen to podcasts three to four times per week. In metro cities this rate is even greater, with 70% of respondents listening to podcasts weekly and 30% listening daily.

“As a rapidly growing medium in India, podcasts continue to gain significant attention in the Indian market,” said Aditya Summanwar, Director of Market Development, Triton Digital. “Our study further demonstrates a high brand recall in the region and willingness to receive additional advertisements, setting the medium up for a long future of success.”

Additional key findings include:

Podcast Listeners are Willing to Listen to Ads. In fact, of the respondents who have reported ever hearing a podcast ad, 42% had no issues with hearing ads in the middle of podcasts that are free.

Advertisements Often Lead to Purchases. Eighty percent of listeners who have heard of a product are interested in learning more about it, with 29% claiming to have bought the product they heard advertised.

Podcast Ads Grab Attention. Forty percent of listeners state that ads in between podcasts 'always' or 'often' capture their attention, with 40% of these listeners saying they trust these advertisements.

“We are grateful to be commissioned by Triton Digital to study the state of podcast listening in India and measure the effectiveness of podcast advertising in the region,” said Manoj Dawane, Chief Executive Officer, VTION Digital Analytics. “Podcasts are clearly becoming a popular medium in India. It is great to see listeners respond positively to podcast advertisements as well.”

The report surveyed 354 VTION panelists who defined themselves as podcast listeners between August 1 and August 7, 2022. Triton Digital will be sharing these results at Radiodays Asia, September 6 and 7 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

To download the full report, please visit: https://info.tritondigital.com/podcast-advertising-effectiveness-survey

About Triton Digital



Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Vtion Digital Analytics



VTION’s data-driven culture, strong technology leadership and scalable architecture has made the company a strong player within the fast-growing SaaS based digital analytics/digital advertising sector. With a 40,000+ strong consumer panel, statistically representing over 224 million Android smartphone users in 17 states of India, VTION platform generates more than 20 million unique events every day and is used by marquee brands for sharper segmentation and efficient campaign activation.

VTION’s app measures usage, content consumption, ads exposed on social media & online video and selected ecommerce clickstreams of panelists on all digital platforms in the Android ecosystem. With more than 200,000 downloads of their app from the Google Play Store so far, VTION is on a strong path to become an intelligent MarTech company in the cookie-less world of tomorrow. VTION has a patented tech framework that captures events from a smart device and sends out to a back end for analysis in real time. The USP of VTION lies in the fact that it is privacy-safe, has complete opt-in from the consumer; the behavioural data provided is significantly accurate and is completely scalable across geographies and Android devices. For more information visit: www.vtion.in

