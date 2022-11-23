Triton Digital Releases the October 2022 Canada Podcast Ranker

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of the latest Canada Podcast Ranker for the October 2022 reporting period (October 3 – October 30, 2022), as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

For this reporting period, the top three Canada originated French-language podcasts included Sexe Oral (TPX Podcast Network) again at #1, Radiojournal (Radio Canada) again at #2, and Richard Martineau (QUB) again at #3.

Yet again, the top three Canada originated English-language podcasts included Front Burner (CBC/Radio-Canada) at #1, The Current (CBC/Radio-Canada) at #2, and Ideas (CBC/Radio-Canada) at #3.

The top ranked podcast overall was Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group). SXM Media earned the #1 spot on the Top Networks Report with 4.56M Average Weekly Downloads, followed by CBC/Radio-Canada with 2.48M Average Weekly Downloads, and Wondery Network with 2.35M Average Weekly Downloads.

Debuts for the top ranked podcasts included The Rachel Hollis Podcast (SXM Media), All There Is with Anderson Cooper (WarnerMedia), Full Body Chills (audiochuck), The Outlaw Ocean (CBC/Radio-Canada), Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra (NBCUniversal News Group), The Yard (The Roost Podcast Network), and more. Narcos PQ (QUB) debuted for the Canada originated French-language list.

Our Canada Podcast Ranker is available on our interactive website, www.TritonRankers.com, for an easy way to navigate monthly performance trends and filter by podcast category, publisher and time period.

The Top Sales Network Report is ranked by Average Weekly Downloads, in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Participating Sales Networks include content owners/creators and sales representation organizations. Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

Any sales network or publisher with an audience in Canada is eligible to participate in the Canada Podcast Report. To learn more, contact: solutions@tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

Contacts

For More Information, Press Only:

Sarah Graham



fama PR for Triton Digital



Tritondigital@famapr.com