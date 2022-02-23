Triton Digital Releases the January 2022 Latin America Podcast Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest LATAM Podcast Report for the January 2022 reporting period (January 3 – January 30, 2022), as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

This month, we introduce the LATAM Podcast Report website – an enhanced and robust experience for LATAM advertisers and agencies seeking podcast consumption insights. With just a few clicks, the new Podcast Report website provides metrics on LATAM’s top 100 podcasts.

In this reporting period, a number of new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast report, including Hazlo por la chela (Sonoro Global Media Corp) #18, Sigue la W (Prisa Radio) #92, and Un Libro Una Hora (Prisa Radio) #99.

Yet again, the top three podcasts in this reporting period include, LOS40 MX – La Corneta (Prisa Radio) remaining at #1, Leyendas Legendarias (Sonoro | All Things Comedy) remaining at #2 and Titulares Deportivos (Grupo BluRadio) coming in at #3.

To view the full results of the Latin America Podcast Report, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports

To subscribe to receive Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, network, program, episode, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

