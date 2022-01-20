Home Business Wire Triton Digital Releases the December 2021 U.S. Podcast Report
Triton Digital Releases the December 2021 U.S. Podcast Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PodcastRankerTriton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest U.S. Podcast Report for the December 2021 reporting period (November 29, 2021 – January 2, 2022), as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The Top Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

Stitcher Media remained in the #1 spot on the Top Networks Report with 43.1M Average Weekly Downloads and 10.8M Average Weekly Users, followed by NPR with 31.7M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.6M Average Weekly Users and Audacy Podcast Network with 28.7M Average Weekly Downloads and 7.9M Average Weekly Users.

For this reporting period, the top three podcasts include Crime Junkie (audiochuck) at #1, NPR News Now (NPR) at #2, and The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Podcast Network) at #3.

New shows debuting this period include Your Mom’s House with Christina P. and Tom Segura (Stitcher Media) and 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer (Stitcher Media).

This month, Triton Digital also announced it has renewed its IAB Tech Lab Podcast Measurement Compliance verification, continuing to provide the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

To view the full results of the U.S. Podcast Report, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports

To opt-in to receiving Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.

With 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise, Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service provides reliable and informative data around how, when, and where podcast and audio on demand content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, player, network, program, episode, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

