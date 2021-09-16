Triton Digital Releases the August 2021 U.S. Podcast Report

New Shows Debuting this period include Candace (Cumulus Podcast Network), Dr. Death Dr. Death: Miracle Man (Wondery) and 5 things (Wondery).

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest U.S. Podcast Report for the August 2021 reporting period (August 2 – August 29, 2021), as measured by Triton's Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The Top Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

In this reporting period, Stitcher Media remained in the #1 spot on the Top Networks Report with 31.2M Average Weekly Downloads and 10M Average Weekly Users, followed by NPR with 31.1M Average Weekly Downloads and 8M Average Weekly Users. The Audacy Podcast Network ranked #3 with 18M Average Weekly Downloads and 6M Average Weekly Users.

The Top Podcasts are also ranked by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads include Crime Junkie (audiochuck), The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Podcast Network), Up First (NPR), and Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group), with NPR News Now (NPR) remaining in the #1 spot this reporting period.

Leading debut podcasts by Downloads include Dr. Death: Miracle Man (Wondery) and Candace (Cumulus Podcast Network). Leading debut podcasts by Top Listeners include Dr. Death: Miracle Man (Wondery) and 5 Things (Wondery).

In this reporting period, Average Weekly Downloads are up 11% and Average Weekly Users are up 12% from the last reporting period (July 2021).

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

To view the full results of the U.S. Podcast Report, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports

To opt-in to receiving Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.

With 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise, Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service provides reliable and informative data around how, when, and where podcast and audio on demand content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, player, network, program, episode, and more.

