Business Wire

Triton Digital Releases Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for August 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, released today its monthly Streaming Metrics Global Ranker as well as its regional US, LATAM, and EMEA Streaming Rankers for August 2022. Triton’s rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of August.

Triton’s Global ranker is inclusive of publishers that subscribe to Triton’s enhanced measurement service – Webcast Metrics® – which requires publishers to meet a broader set of technical and operational requirements which are subject to a third-party audit.

The full results of the Global & Regional Rankers for August 2022 can be found here.

Triton’s Webcast Metrics and Streaming Metrics services are the industry standard for online audio consumption data. They provide credible, validated data that enable audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

