Triton Digital® Launches New Podcast Metrics Industry Feature Set To Deliver Unprecedented Benchmarking And Market-Level Insights

New Suite Of Industry-Level Analytics Expands Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics With Download Benchmarks, Market Share, And Audience Composition Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast and broadcast radio industries, today announced the launch of its new Podcast Metrics Industry Feature Set, a suite of analytics capabilities that provides publishers with access to industry-level benchmarks, market share visibility, and audience composition insights across the top 20 podcast markets worldwide.

“The introduction of these industry features marks a significant milestone in how publishers can understand their performance,” said Daryl Battaglia, SVP, Measurement, Triton Digital. “For the first time, they can compare their growth, audience behavior, and market position against aggregated industry data measured by Triton. These insights give publishers a clearer path to identifying opportunities and communicating their value.”

The new Industry Feature Set expands Triton’s existing Podcast Metrics by enabling publishers to evaluate their performance beyond their own programs. Previously, publishers using Podcast Metrics could only access their own data; this new feature set provides a broader, industry-level view – an aggregation of all Triton-measured Podcast Metrics publishers – that reveals context, trends, and competitive insights. These insights are delivered on a per-country basis for the top 20 countries by downloads, plus a global view.

Key capabilities of the Podcast Metric Industry Feature Set include:

Download Benchmark: Publishers can compare consumption of their podcast shows and episodes against the broader industry, either overall or within a specific country or genre, while evaluating performance across multiple episode release windows such as next-day, 7-day, and 30-day periods.

Publishers can compare consumption of their podcast shows and episodes against the broader industry, either overall or within a specific country or genre, while evaluating performance across multiple episode release windows such as next-day, 7-day, and 30-day periods. Market Share: View a publisher’s share of the total Triton-measured market; analyze trends over time; filter by device family, genre, player, and more.

View a publisher’s share of the total Triton-measured market; analyze trends over time; filter by device family, genre, player, and more. Composition: Identify industry listening behaviors and trends; compare audience composition to market norms across device family, genre, and player to uncover growth opportunities.

BBC Studios, a global leader in premium podcast production and distribution, served as a proof-of-concept partner, providing early feedback that helped refine functionality and validate market needs:

“We are proud that a thoughtful and collaborative development process with our Research & Insight team yielded this new feature set,” said Helen Pendlebury, Commercial & Business Development Director for Audio, BBC Studios. “At BBC Studios, we are committed to creating and nurturing the highest quality podcast storytelling that we can share with audiences globally. This new functionality elevates our understanding of performance to the next level and represents a meaningful advance for the entire podcasting community.”

Together, these features give publishers a comprehensive view of how they compare to the broader podcast landscape, across markets, across categories, and across listening behaviors, unlocking new strategic opportunities for growth, audience understanding, and value articulation.

To learn more about how these features can support your organization’s podcast strategy, contact us at: solutions@tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

Press Contact

triton@kcsa.com