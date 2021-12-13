Triton Digital Announces Expansion of Podcast Reports to Canada

Industry Leader Brings 15+ Years of Digital Audio Measurement Expertise to Canadian Podcast Market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, today announced the expansion of its Podcast Reports to Canada. The Canadian Podcast Report will provide insight into the Top Podcasts and Networks in Canada each month, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The inaugural Canadian Podcast report will be issued in late Q1 2022.

“As podcast listening in Canada continues to rise, advertisers need reliable measurement to better understand the performance of on-demand and podcast content,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “Expanding our Podcast Reports to the Canadian market, where we already have a strong presence, highlights our commitment to eliminate inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with access to validated and transparent podcast metrics in the Canadian market for the first time.”

The Canadian Podcast report will provide media buyers with trusted, third-party podcast measurement to make more informed decisions around podcast advertising. In addition, the report will provide podcast networks in Canada with the reputable consumption data to grow podcast strategies, gain a better understanding of the listening audiences, and increase advertising revenue.

Triton’s Canadian Podcast Report will rank podcasts and networks in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines, similar to the company’s U.S., Australian, Latin America, and Netherlands Podcast Reports. A number of preeminent podcast networks have already signed on to participate in the inaugural Canadian Podcast Report, including Bell Media, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), and more.

“We are excited to partner with Triton’s Podcast Reports to further validate the depth and variety of content we offer as Canada’s national public broadcaster,” said Gigi Lui Forth, Director of Digital Sales, CBC & Radio-Canada Media Solutions. “We are the leading podcast publisher in Canada, and believe providing our clients with accurate, transparent, and objective measurement will be monumental for the incredible growth we are experiencing.”

Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in Canada is eligible to participate in the Canadian Podcast Reports. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.

To opt-in to receiving Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

Contacts

For more information, press only:



Maryellen Sartori



fama PR for Triton Digital



Tritondigital@famapr.com