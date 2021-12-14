Tritium Wins Shell Global EV Charging Tender

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced that the company has executed a global framework agreement with Shell (NYSE: RDS-A), the world’s largest mobility retailer with over 46,000 retail sites, to provide fast charging technology and services.





This agreement is expected to help accelerate the supply of Tritium DC fast chargers to their business operations in Europe, South Africa, Asia, the Middle East and North America, in pursuit of Shell’s ambition to operate 500,000 charge points by 2025 and 2,500,000 by 2030.

“This is a great opportunity for Tritium. We have been selling EV charging infrastructure to Shell since 2020 and we’re thrilled to have been selected as a partner to Shell in this latest tender. It’s a vote of confidence in Tritium’s products and services and we look forward to supporting Shell in their endeavors to reduce emissions and enable the rapid electrification of transportation,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “Tritium technology has been designed to provide fast, rugged and reliable charging in any environment, and we look forward to working with Shell and its affiliates to deploy DC fast charging infrastructure all over the world.”

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of DCRN’s stockholders, and is currently expected to occur in January 2022.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

Contacts

Tritium Media Contact

Jack Ulrich



media@tritium.com.au

Tritium Investors Contact

Caldwell Bailey



ICR, Inc.



TritiumIR@icrinc.com