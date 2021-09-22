Home Business Wire Triple Win for Napier With New Senior Hires
AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RegTech company, Napier, provider of advanced anti-financial crime compliance solutions, names Cian Harrington as its new Global Head of Client Transformation. The firm also welcomes Aidan Houlihan as its Head of Americas and Michelle Kam as Head of Professional Services for APAC. All bring rich domain expertise and experience to Napier as it drives further growth across global operations.

With a PhD in systems architecture and engineering, Cian Harrington comes with over 20 years’ experience in executive engagement, including nine years at Deutsche Bank, most recently as its Head of FIC Change. As Global Head of Client Transformation, he is responsible for transitioning Napier’s global client base into its enhanced compliance software.

Taking his seat at the head of Napier’s North American base in New York City, Aidan Houlihan has more than 20 years in global financial services under his belt, having held senior leadership roles at major international banks including BNY Mellon.

Michelle Kam will lead Napier’s professional services in the APAC region. Also arriving from Deutsche Bank, where she was Chief Operating Officer, Client Lifecycle Management for APAC, Michelle brings 15 years of banking and technology vendor experience.

Julian Dixon, Napier CEO, commented: “We are dedicated to supporting our growing roster of customers around the world with AI-enhanced technology. As the complexity of financial crime continues to evolve, we are proud to have Cian, Aidan and Michelle join our expert leadership team.”

As partner of choice to companies including Dow Jones, Australia Post and Refinitiv, Napier doubled its annual revenues in 2020 by providing tier one banks, payment services, FX, crypto and other financial institutions with its award-winning AI-enhanced platform for intelligent AML and trade compliance.

On his appointment, Cian Harrington said: “Napier is an exciting place to be right now, and I am delighted to be leading client transformation as we continue to redefine the way that global institutions combat financial crime.”

Aidan Houlihan commented: “As the trusted technology partner for so many organizations, I’m thrilled to be at the helm of our expanding Americas team. We’ll continue to provide world-leading and AI-led solutions that help to empower compliance teams.”

Michelle Kam expressed: “There is currently enormous interest in cutting-edge technology like Napier’s in the APAC region, and I am excited to be leading the team in delivering innovation with real impact.”

