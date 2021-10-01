Trio-Tech Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

VAN NUYS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 30% to $9,308,000 compared to $7,179,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by a 40% increase in manufacturing revenue, a 36% increase in testing services revenue and a 2% increase in distribution revenue.

Gross margin increased 68% to $2,222,000, or 24% of revenue, compared to $1,323,000, or 18% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Income from operations increased to $359,000 compared to an operating loss of $629,000 in the fourth quarter last year.

The Company recorded a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $1,580,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 related to the doubtful recovery of a down payment on shop lots in the Singapore Theme Resort Project in Chongqing, China. We elected to take this non-cash impairment charge because of increased uncertainties regarding the project’s viability given the developer’s weakening financial condition as well as uncertainties arising from the negative real-estate environment in China, implementation of control measures on real-estate lending and its relevant government policies, together with effects of the ongoing pandemic.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $996,000, or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $109,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter last year. The one-time, non-cash impairment charge had no effect on the operations of Trio-Tech’s core business.

Backlog rose 45% to $13,503,000 at June 30, 2021, up from $9,340,000 at June 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased 41% to $5,836,000 at the end of fiscal 2021 compared to $4,150,000 at the close of fiscal 2020. Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was $26,053,000, or $6.66 per outstanding share, compared to $25,146,000, or $6.85 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2020. There were approximately 3,913,055 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech’s CEO, said, “Our strong improvements in fourth quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income marked an encouraging conclusion to an otherwise difficult year for Trio-Tech. The one-time, non-cash impairment charge does not affect our cautious optimism as we enter the new fiscal year, although we recognize that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are only now beginning to recede and business conditions remain fragile. We continue to adhere to our long-standing strategy of providing first class products and services while maintaining tight control over operating costs, a strategy that has served us well for more than 60 years.”

Yong noted that the Company has recently received an order confirmation and is negotiating a five-year contract to establish a new facility in China to supply testing and burn-in services for a number of various semiconductor components with applications in computing and automotive electronics. “Only a few miles from our current China operations, this facility demonstrates the confidence and trust Trio-Tech’s customers place in our ability to provide continuing close-in support adjacent to their new testing operations,” he added.

Fiscal 2021 Results

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, overall revenue decreased 6% to $32,462,000 compared to $34,465,000 in fiscal 2020. Manufacturing revenue increased by 13%, which was offset by a 7% and 32% decrease in testing services revenue and distribution revenue respectively, compared to fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2021, gross margin improved 3%, to 24% of revenue compared to 21% of revenue for fiscal 2020. Gross margin improved, despite the $2,003,000 decline in revenue, due to the Company’s establishment of effective cost control programs for its testing services operations.

The net loss for fiscal 2021 was $591,000, or $0.16 per share, including the $1,580,000 impairment loss related to the Singapore Theme Resort Project in the fourth quarter. Net income for fiscal 2020 was $878,000, or $0.24 per diluted share, which included a gain of $1,172,000 from the sale of real estate and $718,000 in government grants to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

Trio-Tech also announced that it has restated certain items in its financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 to correct an error regarding the accounting for stock options. This correction had the effect of decreasing retained earnings by $621,000, increasing general and administrative expenses by $88,000 and additional paid-in-capital by $621,000. As a result, restated net income for fiscal 2020 was $878,000 or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to previously reported net income for fiscal 2020 of $966,000 or $0.26 per diluted share.

About Trio‑Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarter in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech’s semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company’s Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company’s products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company’s products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; trade tension between U.S and China and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company’s control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “potential,” “believes,” “can impact,” “continue,” or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue (Restated) (Restated) Manufacturing $ 3,827 $ 2,724 $ 13,151 $ 11,605 Testing services 3,828 2,822 13,846 14,840 Distribution 1,647 1,620 5,437 7,958 Real estate 6 13 28 62 9,308 7,179 32,462 34,465 Cost of Sales Cost of manufactured products sold 2,954 2,138 9,809 8,927 Cost of testing services rendered 2,780 2,307 10,431 11,353 Cost of distribution 1,333 1,393 4,475 6,847 Cost of real estate 19 18 77 72 7,086 5,856 24,792 27,199 Gross Margin 2,222 1,323 7,670 7,266 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 1,693 1,745 6,938 7,064 Selling 90 132 446 679 Research and development 80 75 357 355 Impairment loss on long-lived assets — — — 139 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment — — (1 ) (24 ) Total operating expenses 1,863 1,952 7,740 8,213 Income/ (Loss) from Operations 359 (629 ) (70 ) (947 ) Other (Expenses) Income Interest expense (30 ) (44 ) (126 ) (230 ) Other income, net 148 116 363 334 Government grant 102 406 514 778 Impairment loss on other assets (1,580 ) — (1,580 ) — Gain on sale of properties — — — 1,172 Total other (expenses) income (1,360 ) 478 (829 ) 2,054 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes (1,001 ) (151 ) (899 ) 1,107 Income Tax (Expenses) Benefit (103 ) 124 (228 ) 12 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax (1,104 ) (27 ) (1,127 ) 1,119 (Loss) Gain from discontinued operations, net of tax (2 ) 18 (28 ) (3 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (1,106 ) (9 ) (1,155 ) 1,116 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest (110 ) (118 ) (564 ) 238 Net (loss) income attributable to Trio-Tech International (996 ) 109 (591 ) 878 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: (Loss) Income from continuing operations, net of tax (993 ) 99 (575 ) 879 (Loss) Gain from discontinued operations, net of tax (3 ) 10 (16 ) (1 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International (996 ) 109 (591 ) 878 Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share – Continuing Operations $ (0.26 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.24 Basic Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations — — — — Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.24 Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share – Continuing Operations $ (0.25 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.24 Diluted Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations — — — — Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (0.25 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.24 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 3,768 3,673 3,768 3,673 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 3,898 3,677 3,885 3,726

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Restated) (Restated) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders: Net (loss) income $ (1,106 ) $ (9 ) $ (1,155 ) $ 1,116 Foreign currency translation, net of tax 133 309 1,248 (742 ) Comprehensive (Loss) Income (973 ) 300 93 374 Less: Comprehensive (Loss) Income attributable to non-controlling interests (117 ) (156 ) (572 ) 220 Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ (856 ) $ 456 $ 665 $ 154

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) June 30, 2021 2020 (Restated) ASSETS (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,836 $ 4,150 Short-term deposits 6,651 6,838 Trade accounts receivable, net 8,293 5,951 Other receivables 662 998 Inventories, net 2,080 1,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 418 341 Financed Sales Receivable 19 — Total current assets 23,959 20,200 Deferred tax assets 217 247 Investment properties, net 681 690 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,531 10,310 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,876 944 Other assets 262 1,609 Financed Sales Receivable 39 — Restricted term deposits 1,741 1,660 Total non-current assets 14,347 15,460 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,306 $ 35,660 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit $ 72 $ 172 Accounts payable 3,702 2,590 Accrued expenses 3,363 3,005 Income taxes payable 314 344 Current portion of bank loans payable 439 370 Current portion of finance leases 197 231 Current portion of operating leases 672 477 Current portion of PPP loan — 54 Total current liabilities 8,759 7,243 Bank loans payable, net of current portion 1,621 1,836 Finance leases, net of current portion 253 435 Operating leases, net of current portion 1,204 467 Income taxes payable 385 430 PPP loan, net of current portion — 67 Other non-current liabilities 31 36 Total non-current liabilities 3,494 3,271 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,253 10,514 EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL’S SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,913,055 and 3,673,055 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively 12,178 11,424 Paid-in capital 4,233 3,984 Accumulated retained earnings 6,824 7,415 Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments 2,399 1,143 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders’ equity 25,634 23,966 Non-controlling interest 419 1,180 TOTAL EQUITY 26,053 25,146 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 38,306 $ 35,660

Contacts

Company Contact:

A. Charles Wilson



Chairman



(818) 787-7000

Investor Contact:

Berkman Associates



(310) 927-3108



info@BerkmanAssociates.com