Trio-Tech Reports 82% Revenue Growth in Q2 FY2026, Reflecting Expanding Role in AI and EV Semiconductor Reliability Testing

di
Business Wire
-

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT), a comprehensive provider of semiconductor back-end solutions and a global value-added supplier of electronic equipment, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported 82% year-over-year revenue growth, driven primarily by strong demand for advanced semiconductor testing services supporting AI compute chips and EV power devices, along with continued growth in aerospace-related industrial electronics.

Trio-Tech International Chairman and CEO S.W. Yong’s Comments

Semiconductor Back-End Solutions Driving Growth

“We delivered a strong quarter marked by substantial revenue growth and improved operating performance, driven by continued momentum in our Semiconductor Back-End Solutions segment, which is increasingly serving customers developing AI compute chips and EV power devices that require advanced reliability and performance validation.

“Demand for final test services supporting next-generation semiconductor products remained robust during the quarter, reflecting our customers’ growing focus on device reliability, yield optimization, and compliance with increasingly stringent performance standards. As AI and electrification trends drive greater complexity in semiconductor design, our testing capabilities are becoming increasingly critical to our customers’ development and qualification processes.

“We believe Trio-Tech is well-positioned as a critical infrastructure partner for semiconductor reliability and performance validation, particularly for customers operating in high-growth, high-value markets such as AI and electric vehicles. At the same time, we continue to invest in our capabilities and regional footprint to capitalize on anticipated growth opportunities in these expanding end markets. Our focused approach, combined with expanding testing activity across Southeast Asia and increasing demand outside of China, continues to support strong segment performance.

“In our Industrial Electronics segment, revenue growth was driven by higher sales of aerospace-related products and increased equipment demand, reflecting the benefits of our ongoing expansion into diversified end markets. With a solid balance sheet and continued operational discipline, we remain focused on executing our strategy and positioning the Company for sustainable growth through the remainder of fiscal 2026.”

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Total revenue: $15.6 million, an 82% increase from $8.6 million in Q2 FY2025.
  • Semiconductor Back-End Solutions: $12.4 million, up 113% from $5.8 million in the prior year quarter, driven by higher testing volumes.
  • Industrial Electronics: $3.3 million, up 17% from $2.8 million, reflecting steady demand across industrial and commercial applications.
  • Gross margin: $2.5 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to $2.2 million, or 26%, in the prior year period; the decline reflects a higher proportion of lower-margin, high-volume testing services.
  • Operating income: $97 thousand, compared to an operating loss of $3 thousand in Q2 FY2025.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders: $126 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $507 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. The prior-year period included a $550 thousand foreign currency gain; excluding this item, the Company meaningfully improved its year-over-year profitability.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: $19.2 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $19.5 million at June 30, 2025.

Fiscal 2026 First Six Months Financial Results

  • Total revenue: $31.2 million, a 69% increase from $18.4 million in the year ago period.
  • Semiconductor Back-End Solutions: $23.8 million, up 88% from $12.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Industrial Electronics: $7.3 million, up 28% from $5.7 million in the year-ago period.
  • Gross margin: $5.1 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to $4.5 million, or 25%, in the prior year period.
  • Operating income: $143 thousand, compared to operating income of $130 thousand a year ago.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders: $203 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $271 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Outlook

Trio-Tech expects continued demand for its semiconductor back-end testing services through fiscal 2026, supported by customer programs for advanced and AI-related devices. The Company anticipates increased contributions from its Industrial Electronics segment. Trio-Tech remains focused on operational efficiency, disciplined capital allocation, and maintaining a strong liquidity position to support long-term growth and profitability.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) is a California-based company operating in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Founded in 1958, Trio-Tech is a leading provider of semiconductor testing services, manufacturing solutions, and value-added distribution services. The Company’s diversified business segments include Semiconductor Back-End Solutions and Industrial Electronics.

For more information, visit www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; the divestiture of one or more business segments in response to, among other factors, changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, imposition of tariffs, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; trade tension between U.S. and China and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this release are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2025

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

12,404

 

 

$

10,890

 

Short-term deposits

 

 

4,059

 

 

 

5,817

 

Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $193 and $35, respectively

 

 

13,455

 

 

 

10,804

 

Other receivables

 

 

716

 

 

 

608

 

Inventories, less provision for obsolete inventories of $823 and $851, respectively

 

 

2,835

 

 

 

2,262

 

Prepaid expense and other current assets

 

 

389

 

 

 

384

 

Restricted term deposits

 

 

819

 

 

 

816

 

Total current assets

 

 

34,677

 

 

 

31,581

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

94

 

 

 

91

 

Investment properties, net

 

 

319

 

 

 

345

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

5,875

 

 

 

6,021

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

2,551

 

 

 

864

 

Other assets

 

 

272

 

 

 

231

 

Restricted term deposits

 

 

1,941

 

 

 

1,935

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

11,052

 

 

 

9,487

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

45,729

 

 

$

41,068

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lines of credit

 

$

401

 

 

$

141

 

Accounts payable

 

 

5,527

 

 

 

1,896

 

Accrued expense

 

 

4,624

 

 

 

3,036

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

128

 

 

 

250

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

122

 

 

 

122

 

Current portion of bank loans payable

 

 

271

 

 

 

256

 

Current portion of finance leases

 

 

13

 

 

 

43

 

Current portion of operating leases

 

 

617

 

 

 

540

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

11,703

 

 

 

6,284

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank loans payable, net of current portion

 

 

310

 

 

 

428

 

Operating leases, net of current portion

 

 

1,934

 

 

 

324

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

14

 

 

 

10

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

32

 

 

 

31

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

793

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

$

13,993

 

 

$

7,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 8,736,110 and 8,625,610 shares issued outstanding as at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively

 

$

13,774

 

 

$

13,490

 

Paid-in capital

 

 

6,092

 

 

 

5,979

 

Accumulated retained earnings

 

 

11,068

 

 

 

12,037

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income-translation adjustments

 

 

2,579

 

 

 

2,522

 

Total Trio-Tech International shareholders’ equity

 

 

33,513

 

 

 

34,028

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

(1,777

)

 

 

(37

)

TOTAL EQUITY

 

$

31,736

 

 

$

33,991

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

45,729

 

 

$

41,068

 

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS)

UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

December
31,

 

December
31,

 

December
31,

 

December
31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Semiconductor Back-end Solutions

 

$

12,357

 

 

$

5,809

 

 

$

23,809

 

 

$

12,688

 

Industrial Electronics

 

 

3,284

 

 

 

2,801

 

 

 

7,336

 

 

 

5,715

 

Others

 

 

8

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

15,649

 

 

 

8,619

 

 

 

31,163

 

 

 

18,418

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

13,150

 

 

 

6,401

 

 

 

26,079

 

 

 

13,878

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

 

2,499

 

 

 

2,218

 

 

 

5,084

 

 

 

4,540

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

2,197

 

 

 

1,965

 

 

 

4,371

 

 

 

3,929

 

Selling

 

 

99

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

326

 

Research and development

 

 

106

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

202

 

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

-

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(47

)

Total operating expense

 

 

2,402

 

 

 

2,221

 

 

 

4,941

 

 

 

4,410

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income / (Loss) from Operations

 

 

97

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

143

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income / (Expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(26

)

Other income, net

 

 

237

 

 

 

686

 

 

 

422

 

 

 

321

 

Government grant

 

 

-

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

71

 

Total other income

 

 

215

 

 

 

678

 

 

 

396

 

 

 

366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes

 

 

312

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

539

 

 

 

496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Tax Expense

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(139

)

 

 

(141

)

 

 

(190

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, Net of Taxes

 

 

235

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

398

 

 

 

306

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income / (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

56

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

58

 

 

 

-

 

Net Income

 

 

291

 

 

 

529

 

 

 

456

 

 

 

306

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

165

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

253

 

 

 

35

 

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

 

$

126

 

 

$

507

 

 

$

203

 

 

$

271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

 

 

95

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

271

 

Income / (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

31

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

32

 

 

 

-

 

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

 

$

126

 

 

$

507

 

 

$

203

 

 

$

271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.03

 

Basic earnings from discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Basic Earnings per Share from Net Income

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.03

 

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Diluted Earnings per Share from Net Income

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

8,697

 

 

 

8,501

 

 

 

8,662

 

 

 

8,500

 

Dilutive effect of stock options

 

 

667

 

 

 

306

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

238

 

Number of Shares Used to Compute Earnings Per Share Diluted

 

 

9,364

 

 

 

8,807

 

 

 

9,045

 

 

 

8,738

 

(1)

On January 5, 2026, the Company effected a two-for-one forward stock split of the Company's issued Common Stock. All share and per-share amounts included in the accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the stock split.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

December
31,

 

December
31,

 

December
31,

 

December
31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Comprehensive Income / (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

291

 

 

$

529

 

 

$

456

 

 

$

306

 

Foreign currency translation, net of tax

 

 

465

 

 

 

(1,794

)

 

 

395

 

 

 

220

 

Comprehensive Income / (Loss)

 

 

756

 

 

 

(1,265

)

 

 

851

 

 

 

526

 

Less: comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

167

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

292

 

 

 

137

 

Comprehensive Income / (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders

 

$

589

 

 

$

(1,263

)

 

$

559

 

 

$

389

 

 


Contacts

For inquiries, please contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
tkehrli@pondel.com | jbyers@pondel.com