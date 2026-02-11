Trinity Ranked Top Health Sciences Consulting Firm in 2026 Vault Consulting Rankings

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity, a global leader in technology-enabled commercialization solutions for the life sciences industry, has been named one of the world’s top health sciences consulting firms in the 2026 Vault Consulting Rankings.

Vault Consulting’s 2026 report ranked Trinity in two categories:

Health Sciences Consulting : Ranked #7

: Ranked Most Prestigious Consulting Firms: Ranked #48

“We’re honored to be recognized among the top health sciences consulting firms by Vault. This achievement reflects the dedication of our global team and the trust our clients place in Trinity to guide them through the most complex commercialization challenges. As we continue to combine the power of human expertise with advanced technology, we remain deeply committed to helping life sciences innovators bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide,” said Scott Evangelista, CEO, Trinity.

Vault’s consulting rankings are based on one of the industry’s largest and most comprehensive peer-driven surveys. According to Vault’s annual methodology, the firm surveyed more than 10,000 consultants across nearly 100 firms, combining both internal employee feedback and external peer assessments to evaluate firms across measures including prestige, culture, satisfaction, compensation, work-life balance, and business outlook. Overall rankings weight prestige at 30%, with additional scoring across quality-of-life and workplace factors, while prestige-specific rankings are determined exclusively by external votes, with participants rating firms other than their own.

With a 15 million–member career seeker network, relationships with 500 global campus career centers, and more than 25 years serving students and laterals, Vault’s rankings are widely regarded as a leading benchmark for reputation and employer quality within the consulting industry. The results reflect Trinity’s long-standing reputation as a leading advisory to the world’s most prominent life sciences brands.

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity’s foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

