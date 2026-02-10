Trinity Hunt Partners Launches Workforce Services Platform, Allvia, With Investment in Melita Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the formation of Allvia, a workforce services platform designed to deliver scalable HR and benefits services across the full employee lifecycle. Fred Pettijohn, an experienced executive and investor who partnered with Trinity Hunt through its Exec+ program, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Allvia.

Allvia was formed through Trinity Hunt's investment in Melita Group, a human resources, benefits administration, and payroll provider headquartered in San Jose, California. Allvia’s mission is to build a market-leading workforce services platform that pairs hands-on expertise with scalable solutions to help employers better support their people and strengthen their businesses.

“Melita has earned a strong reputation for helping clients address their most complex workforce challenges,” said Fred Pettijohn, CEO of Allvia. “As employers face growing pressure to control costs, stay compliant, and deliver great employee experiences, we see a clear opportunity to build a market-leading platform that pairs deep expertise with the scale needed to help businesses succeed. Trinity Hunt's collaborative approach and commitment to culture align perfectly with our values as we build this platform.”

Trinity Hunt will support Allvia with the strategic, operational, and financial expertise needed to accelerate growth through targeted organic initiatives and additional partnerships.

“We are excited to partner with Fred and the Melita team as we work to establish Allvia as an industry leader,” said John Oakes, Partner at Trinity Hunt Partners. “We look forward to supporting Allvia’s growth through additional partnerships with like-minded companies that expand the platform’s geographic footprint and service capabilities.”

Allvia is actively seeking opportunities to expand the platform through partnerships with complementary companies across the United States. For more information, please visit www.allvia.com.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt Partners.

ABOUT ALLVIA

Allvia is a workforce services platform delivering scalable HR and benefits services for small and mid-sized employers across the full employee lifecycle. Allvia is focused on building a national platform through additional partnerships with complementary companies in the United States. For more information, visit www.allvia.com.

ABOUT MELITA GROUP

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Melita Group delivers customized HR outsourcing services including payroll processing, employee benefits administration, HR compliance support, and cloud-based HR technology implementation. Melita’s specialists manage the full HR lifecycle for clients, allowing businesses to streamline operations and improve employee experience. For more than 30 years, Melita has served as a trusted partner to its clients. For more information, visit www.melitagroup.com.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading B2B and B2C services companies. Trinity Hunt’s mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked tenth amongst all firms worldwide on HEC-Dow Jones’ most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year periodi. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

i Revealed: The top 20 global small-cap private equity firms; Trinity Hunt Partners was ranked 10th amongst all firms worldwide on the most recent HEC-Dow Jones Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranked firms based on their performance across funds raised over a 10-year period between 2011 and 2020. The list was published on April 1, 2025. In total, performance data was analyzed across 649 PE firms through data sourced from Prequin, a third-party database neither managed by nor affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, as well as data sourced directly to HEC/Dow Jones. Trinity Hunt Partners did not pay any compensation directly or indirectly to participate in, be nominated, or otherwise in connection with this ranking. Neither HEC nor Dow Jones is affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, nor do they invest in any investment vehicle sponsored by Trinity Hunt Partners.

For Press Inquiries

Jan Morris

MiddleM Creative

jmorris@middlemcreative.com

T 904.210.3302