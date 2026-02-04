Trilliant Health finds nearly 1,000 hospitals – roughly one in five reviewed – are already publishing price transparency data in the updated format.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilliant Health, the healthcare industry's leading analytics firm, today announced an update to its centralized hospital price transparency dataset reflecting the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) new Machine-Readable File (MRF) Schema Version 3.0 requirements.

While hospitals have faced criticism for lagging compliance, Trilliant Health’s update reveals early momentum, with 965 hospitals already publishing in the new format ahead of the April 1 deadline.

CMS’s new specification introduces additional required data elements — including hospital organizational NPIs, attestation information and percentile-based allowed amount metrics — to make hospital prices easier to compare across markets.

The Hospital Price Transparency rule requires hospitals to publish pricing data publicly, but the files remain scattered across thousands of hospital websites and vary widely in structure and usability. Trilliant Health removes these barriers by consolidating and standardizing the data in one accessible location, enabling researchers, employers, health plans, policymakers and consumers to evaluate negotiated prices across hospitals and markets more effectively.

“While compliance has been uneven, it’s notable that more than 1,000 hospitals are already publishing in the new format ahead of the deadline,” said Hal Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trilliant Health. “At the same time, while CMS’s continued focus on technical compliance with hospital transparency disclosure makes it easier to analyze prices, CMS is powerless to change the fact that hospital price transparency is effectively useless for consumers.”

“Despite the relative amount of hospital spending in terms of aggregate national health expenditures, almost all that expense is related either to decisions made in an emergency or influenced by medical staff privileges,” Andrews continued. “Nobody looks at a price transparency app in the back of an ambulance, and expectant moms follow their OB/GYN.”

Access the dataset: https://oria-data.trillianthealth.com/

Chat with AI about the dataset: http://oria.trillianthealth.com/

About Trilliant Health

Trilliant Health's analytics platform provides a comprehensive view of healthcare supply, demand and yield across local markets. Recognizing that every American is affected by the health economy, its mission is to redefine evidence-based strategy while optimizing return on invested capital.

Media Contact:

media@trillianthealth.com