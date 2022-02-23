TrilioVault for Kubernetes Now Available in AWS Marketplace

AWS customers can now deploy trusted cloud-native data protection on any Kubernetes cluster, in any environment to simplify backup, migrations and disaster recovery

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced the availability of TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now easily find, subscribe to and deploy TVK on any Kubernetes cluster in any environment—whether on AWS or on-premises, delivering enterprise-grade, cloud-native data protection and management for users of Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon EKS Anywhere, or self-managed Kubernetes.





“TrilioVault for Kubernetes is ideal for AWS customers who want reliable and trusted backup, recovery and ransomware protection for their cloud-native applications,” said Sarah Goodchild, Senior Director of Channels and Alliances, Trilio. “AWS is delivering a valuable service to its customers by offering easy access to premier data protection providers like Trilio, who can provide protection for cloud-native workloads across on-prem, public cloud and hybrid deployments. Trilio is proud to be an AWS Partner.”

TrilioVault solves key IT and DevOps challenges, including:

Backup and Recovery —Run point-in-time backups to recover from data corruption.

—Run point-in-time backups to recover from data corruption. Disaster Recovery —Recover any Kubernetes application quickly in the event of a planned or unplanned outage.

—Recover any Kubernetes application quickly in the event of a planned or unplanned outage. Migration —Migrate to a new Kubernetes cluster regardless of cloud infrastructure.

—Migrate to a new Kubernetes cluster regardless of cloud infrastructure. Application Mobility —Run test/dev with production data to improve software reliability leveraging integrations with GitOps environments.

—Run test/dev with production data to improve software reliability leveraging integrations with GitOps environments. Ransomware Protection & Recoverability—Protect users from ransomware attacks that rely on corrupting backups in a cloud-native architecture. Trilio’s comprehensive approach to ransomware protection and recoverability is in alignment with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework and supports Zero-Trust architectures.

TVK, like all third-party applications offered in AWS Marketplace, has been vetted by AWS. Furthermore, by subscribing to TVK via AWS Marketplace, customers receive all the benefits which include consolidated billing, flexible payment options, and lower pricing for long-term contracts. Customers can manage upgrades with a few clicks, track all licenses and bills, and migrate applications between environments without purchasing duplicate licenses.

TVK is a cloud-native, application-centric data protection and management platform that was designed from the ground up to support the scale, performance, and mobility requirements of Kubernetes container environments across any public or hybrid cloud environment. TVK offers backup and recovery of the entire application, including data, metadata and any other Kubernetes objects associated with the application, so it is protected and able to be restored from any point in time.

In addition to Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS, TVK also supports customers using Amazon Elastic Block Storage (Amazon EBS) and Amazon Relational Database Services (Amazon RDS) providing comprehensive support on AWS regardless of the customer deployment and delivery strategy.

Analyst Perspective on TVK

For the second year in a row, Trilio was recently named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection. The report calls TVK a “balanced solution with broad support of managed cloud solutions, distributions, major databases, and application platforms. Easy to install and manage with good application auto discovery capabilities to simplify operations.”

Additionally, a recent IDC report explores the state of the container market and requirements for protection and migration of persistent storage, including reasons why traditional data protection methods don’t scale well in containerized environments.

About Trilio

Trilio is a leader in cloud-native data protection for Kubernetes, OpenStack and Red Hat Virtualization environments. Our TrilioVault technology is trusted by cloud infrastructure operators and developers for backup and recovery, migration and application mobility. Customers in telecom, defense, automotive and financial services leverage TrilioVault to recover from disasters, migrate workloads, move workloads to new infrastructure and migrate to new software distributions. Trilio.io, Twitter and LinkedIn.

