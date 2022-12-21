Triden Group Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triden Group Corp announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Triden Group Corp provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the Triden Group Corp System.

Triden Group is a best-in-class solution and services company that provides tailored, comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to address organizational challenges and achieve the goals and outcomes of organizations. Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance aligns Triden Group with the cybersecurity message they continue to communicate to customers. This achievement is the first step in a journey for reaching and maintaining high cybersecurity standards.

Triden Group CISO John Caruthers led the efforts to become SOC 2 Type 1 compliant and will continue to lead Triden Group’s journey to SOC 2 Type 2.

“Now that Triden Group has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, I’m excited to offer the same to our customer base. This is such an important step all organizations should strive for, whether it’s SOC 2, ISO, NIST, or other security standards. The key is ensuring a positive and forward-leaning cybersecurity hygiene.”

~John Caruthers

Triden Group CISO

Triden Group Corp was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type1 audit report demonstrates to Triden Group Corp’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

Contacts

Maggie MacCubbin

Director of Marketing

Maggie.MacCubbin@TridenGroup.com
(909) 720-5474

www.TridenGroup.com

