Tricentis Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Growth of AI-Powered Software Quality

Jason Bliss joins as EVP and President, Business Operations; Todd Horst joins as Chief Growth Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricentis, a global leader in AI-augmented software quality, today announced the appointment of two new senior executives—Jason Bliss, EVP and President, Business Operations, and Todd Horst, Chief Growth Officer. These strategic additions to the executive leadership team highlight Tricentis’ continued commitment to advancing its vision to empower organizations globally to innovate faster, reduce risk and operating costs, and drive long-term, scalable growth.

“Ambitious plans require ambitious leaders, and Jason and Todd each bring exceptional leadership experience and a proven ability to drive growth and operational excellence,” said Kevin Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Tricentis. “As AI dramatically increases the speed with which software is built and delivered, quality must remain at the core of every initiative to deliver real-time business value, and I’m confident Tricentis continues to lead the way with our technology and talent.”

Jason Bliss appointed EVP and President, Business Operations

Jason Bliss joins Tricentis as EVP and President, Business Operations, with responsibility for post-sales functions, including customer growth, professional services, customer support, international operations and mergers and acquisitions.

Bliss brings deep expertise across business operations, technology, and capital deployment, with experience in both private and public company environments. He spent more than 17 years at SolarWinds, most recently serving as Chief Administrative Officer where he was responsible for driving growth, value creation, and risk management.

“Tricentis has built a powerful platform and strong customer relationships, and I’m excited to help strengthen the operational foundation that supports continued growth,” said Bliss. “This year will prove to be pivotal for software development and quality testing, and I look forward to working with teams across the company to ensure our customers are successful in that journey.”

Todd Horst appointed Chief Growth Officer

Todd Horst joins Tricentis as Chief Growth Officer with a remit to craft and execute Tricentis’ global go-to-market (GTM) strategy, accelerate growth through strategic partnerships, and leverage AI to improve efficiency and productivity.

Horst brings extensive experience in growth strategy, enterprise sales, channel management and revenue operations. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Outtask and Consilio and most recently spent five years as a Partner in McKinsey & Company’s Tech Practice, advising CEOs and CROs on GTM strategy, sales acceleration, and digital transformations.

“It’s never been more important to deliver long-term value and differentiated experiences to our customers and partners, and I am excited to work with our exceptional team to achieve these goals as we continue to drive growth and global scale,” said Horst. “Tricentis is a recognized leader in Software Quality Engineering and our AI solutions are at the forefront of innovation, but it’s our people that create lasting impact for our customers.”

“With the addition of Jason and Todd, we are strengthening our structure and operational excellence to support Tricentis’ next phase of growth and deliver greater value to customers worldwide,” added Thompson.

Additional Resources

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in AI-augmented software quality. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing and quality engineering portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Gartner and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and VodafoneZiggo. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.

Media Contacts:

Tricentis

Courtney Cantwell

c.cantwell@tricentis.com