Tricentis Expands Leadership Bench with Experienced Industry Veterans

Seasoned legal executive and strategic marketing expert to oversee next stage of company’s growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a leading testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, announced the appointments of Amanda Borichevsky as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel and Darren Beck as Chief Marketing Officer. Borichevsky will oversee global legal affairs. Beck will lead the marketing and revenue operations teams with a wealth of experience in B2B and B2C marketing.





Borichevsky’s experience is rooted in providing practical legal advice and solutions in high-growth, dynamic environments. Her expertise spans legal, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, corporate development, and legal operations for public and private companies. Most recently, Borichevsky held the position of General Counsel at Thrive Pet Healthcare and prior to that, she spent over eight years as Assistant General Counsel and then Associate General Counsel at SolarWinds.

Beck recently held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at SolarWinds, where he helped the company grow to over $1 billion in revenue and execute a successful IPO. Prior to this, he served in leadership roles across a variety of industries and companies, including LendingTree, Capital One, and Wal-Mart. He brings to Tricentis a results-oriented mindset and over twenty years of global sales, marketing and operational experience.

“We are excited to welcome Amanda and Darren to our Tricentis team during this exciting time of growth,” said Kevin Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Tricentis. “Amanda’s stellar background in law and specifically the tech industry brings invaluable experience that will be critical in navigating complex legal and regulatory landscapes. Darren’s unique perspective and proven track record of defining and executing a strategic vision will be crucial in our company’s continued evolution.”

“I’m thrilled to have the incredible opportunity to join the talented executive leadership team at Tricentis and be part of the company’s next chapter,” said Borichevsky.

“Tricentis is an incredible organization with powerful products, and I look forward to expanding our marketing efforts to fuel our rapid growth,” said Beck.

