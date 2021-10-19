Home Business Wire Tricentis Announces 2021 Customer Innovation Award Winners
Business Wire

Tricentis Announces 2021 Customer Innovation Award Winners

di Business Wire

Awards recognize customers for pushing the boundaries of testing innovation and software quality

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#continuoustestingTricentis, the world’s #1 testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, announced today the winners of the company’s 2021 Customer Innovation Awards. The awards recognize Tricentis’ customers for their industry-leading excellence and innovation within the continuous testing and test automation space.

“Our goal is to highlight how leading organizations are setting the standard for software testing through a strong partnership with Tricentis,” said Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Wolfgang Platz. “These organizations are innovating, improving collaboration, and championing the strategic value of continuous testing within their organizations and their industries.”

This year, six winners were named across key categories designed to recognize customer experience transformation, excellence, innovation, and impact. After identifying a shortlist of standout customers for each category, Tricentis’ Continuous Testing Council evaluated and voted on all finalists to determine the 2021 winners.​

The 2021 winners of the Customer Innovation Awards are:

Mover Award: Recognizes the customer who demonstrates the best success story upon joining the Tricentis platform.

  • Guardian Life – Robina Laughlin, 2nd Vice President, IT Quality Management, Enterprise Software Quality Assurance Team

Innovator Award: Recognizes the customer who has transformed its business processes through innovative automation framework applications that drive efficiency, quality, and an exceptional customer experience.

  • InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Tammie Davis, Director, Global Quality Engineering

Trailblazer Award: Recognizes the customer who has expanded their continuous testing approach into non-functional testing to further accelerate development cycles and release with greater confidence.

  • Twinformatics (part of the Vienna Insurance Group)Wolfgang Gaida, Test Manager

Transformation Award: Recognizes the customer who has driven incredible digital transformation within its organization by implementing and/or optimizing a modern continuous testing model.

  • Coles Supermarkets – Sai Nidumolu, Sr. Platform Test Manager

Globetrotter Award: Recognizes the customer who has demonstrated the best global rollout of a Tricentis tool.

  • Molson Coors Beverage Company – Maribeth Achterberg, VP, IT Solution Delivery and Nick Data, Sr. Manager of IT Quality Assurance

Champion Award: Recognizes the customer who exemplifies continuous testing innovation and excellence, having achieved unparalleled overall business success by leveraging Tricentis as a true transformation partner.

  • T-Mobile – The Software Quality and Release Team

For more information about the awards, please visit: https://www.tricentis.com/customer-awards/

About Tricentis

Tricentis is the global leader in enterprise continuous testing, widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing platform provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Tricentis has been widely recognized as the leader by all major industry analysts, including being named the leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant five years in a row. Tricentis has more than 2,100 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Erica Coleman

Tricentis

e.coleman@tricentis.com

Kevin Boyle

Matter for Tricentis

tricentis@matternow.com

Articoli correlati

Strive Health Unveils Strive Care Partners, Reaches 500 Nephrology Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strive Care Partners debuts as a care delivery network of nephrology practices dedicated to delivering “whole person” care to...
Continua a leggere

Cohesity Announces Disaster Recovery as a Service, Providing Automated Disaster Recovery that Minimizes Application Downtime and Data Loss

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Offering Can Help Businesses Quickly Recover from Ransomware Attacks, Speed Data Recovery, and Advance Business Continuity SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Sharpen Signs Master Agent Agreement with PlanetOne

Business Wire Business Wire -
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cctr--Sharpen Technologies, developers of the agent-first, omnichannel, cloud contact center platform, signed a Master Agent Agreement with PlanetOne,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Strive Health Unveils Strive Care Partners, Reaches 500 Nephrology Partners

Business Wire