Tricentis Announces 2021 Customer Innovation Award Winners

Awards recognize customers for pushing the boundaries of testing innovation and software quality

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#continuoustesting—Tricentis, the world’s #1 testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, announced today the winners of the company’s 2021 Customer Innovation Awards. The awards recognize Tricentis’ customers for their industry-leading excellence and innovation within the continuous testing and test automation space.

“Our goal is to highlight how leading organizations are setting the standard for software testing through a strong partnership with Tricentis,” said Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Wolfgang Platz. “These organizations are innovating, improving collaboration, and championing the strategic value of continuous testing within their organizations and their industries.”

This year, six winners were named across key categories designed to recognize customer experience transformation, excellence, innovation, and impact. After identifying a shortlist of standout customers for each category, Tricentis’ Continuous Testing Council evaluated and voted on all finalists to determine the 2021 winners.​

The 2021 winners of the Customer Innovation Awards are:

Mover Award: Recognizes the customer who demonstrates the best success story upon joining the Tricentis platform.

Guardian Life – Robina Laughlin, 2nd Vice President, IT Quality Management, Enterprise Software Quality Assurance Team

Innovator Award: Recognizes the customer who has transformed its business processes through innovative automation framework applications that drive efficiency, quality, and an exceptional customer experience.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Tammie Davis, Director, Global Quality Engineering

Trailblazer Award: Recognizes the customer who has expanded their continuous testing approach into non-functional testing to further accelerate development cycles and release with greater confidence.

Twinformatics (part of the Vienna Insurance Group) – Wolfgang Gaida, Test Manager

Transformation Award: Recognizes the customer who has driven incredible digital transformation within its organization by implementing and/or optimizing a modern continuous testing model.

Coles Supermarkets – Sai Nidumolu, Sr. Platform Test Manager

Globetrotter Award: Recognizes the customer who has demonstrated the best global rollout of a Tricentis tool.

Molson Coors Beverage Company – Maribeth Achterberg, VP, IT Solution Delivery and Nick Data, Sr. Manager of IT Quality Assurance

Champion Award: Recognizes the customer who exemplifies continuous testing innovation and excellence, having achieved unparalleled overall business success by leveraging Tricentis as a true transformation partner.

T-Mobile – The Software Quality and Release Team

For more information about the awards, please visit: https://www.tricentis.com/customer-awards/

