Trexon Acquires Power Connector, Inc.

The Power Connector Inc. Acquisition adds Custom Interconnect Solutions for Tactical Communication Applications to the Growing Engineered Products Division Portfolio

MACEDONIA, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Power Connector Inc. (“PCI”), a leading supplier of Tactical Communications interconnect for military applications. Founded in 1987 and based in Suffolk County, NY, PCI is a Defense Logistics Agency QPL manufacturer of MIL-DTL-55181 and MIL-DTL-55116 connectors. Designed into hand-held and mounted radio systems, PCI’s power connectors, audio connectors and other interconnect components complement Trexon’s existing specialty connectivity offerings for mission critical applications. PCI’s commitment to excellence and innovation is demonstrated by its high performance equipment, stringent quality standards, and skillful, dedicated employees.

Regarding the addition of PCI to the Trexon team, Jeff Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trexon stated, “With this acquisition, Trexon continues to build a market leader of specialty connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications. We look forward to working with the strong team that Andy Linder has built as we look to maximize the growth potential of PCI.”

Of the transaction, Dr. Nildeep Patel, President of Trexon Engineered Products Division stated, “The addition of PCI adds yet another component to the value-add cable, connectivity / interconnect solutions that are currently offered by Trexon within the Aerospace and Defense markets, while expanding our product portfolio into specialty power and audio connectors. We believe this will be a symbiotic relationship, allowing PCI to benefit from our broad technical expertise, international salesforce, and global footprint.”

Speaking on the transaction, Todd West, PCI General Manager, said “We believe the new coupling of Trexon’s Engineered Products Group with PCI’s advancement into lighter weight, small form factor connectors paves the way for a quicker time to market in support of the dynamic needs of the defense communication industry.”

And, speaking of the transaction, PCI’s founder, Andrew Linder, added “PCI was founded upon the basic principle of responding to the needs of customers in a timely and competitive fashion while never compromising the integrity of the products we manufacture. We believe Trexon’s partnership with PCI will enhance Trexon’s solutions offerings to the high reliability end-markets it serves, such as the Aerospace & Defense, semiconductor, subsea, renewables, and medical devices industries, among others. The transaction will expand Trexon’s portfolio of specialized tactical communications connectors and value-added services such as cable assemblies, box builds, and electro-mechanical hardware for high-reliability, mission critical applications. We are most excited about the future.”

About Trexon:

Founded in 1979, Trexon (formerly TPC Wire & Cable Company) is a leading designer and provider of high-performance wire, cable, connectors, assemblies, and accessories used in harsh, high cost-of-failure environments. Trexon’s products are designed to exceed customer performance specifications and withstand abuse from impact, abrasion, flexing, chemicals, extreme temperatures, miniaturization, and other demanding design requirements. Trexon’s products are specially constructed for a wide range of design challenges across high-reliability applications in diversified industrial end markets, defense, aerospace, medical and other industries. For more information, visit trexonglobal.com.

