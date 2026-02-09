TRENDS Unifies 50+ Systems to Build AI-Ready Manufacturing Backbone

Australasia’s largest branded merchandise manufacturer unifies 50+ fragmented systems with Boomi, creating a governed, near-real-time data backbone.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced that TRENDS Promotional Products used the Boomi Enterprise Platform to unify more than 50 custom applications and legacy systems into a scalable, AI-ready foundation, enabling faster decisions and improved customer responsiveness. The new infrastructure will also power future use cases including forecasting and intelligent scheduling.

TRENDS, the leading supplier of wholesale promotional products across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, manages more than 6,000 products and 700 custom daily jobs. But a decade of growth, taking revenue from approximately NZ$10 million to NZ$130 million, also created a fragmented technology estate of custom applications and manual data flows that limited visibility, slowed reporting, and increased operational risk.

“We’ve grown fast, but the complexity behind the scenes grew faster,” said Jonathan Elliott, Chief Information Officer at TRENDS. “We had dozens of bespoke integrations stitched together. Every change required effort and created new risk. Our goal was to build a foundation of data that would scale with the organisation, not hold it back.”

Working with integration partner Adaptiv, TRENDS implemented the Boomi Enterprise Platform as its central integration layer, connecting dozens of custom line-of-business applications and Microsoft Azure services. Event-aware and scheduled pipelines now move trusted data from shop floor systems and core applications into an analytics environment in near-real time.

Where integrations once depended on bespoke solutions and manual workarounds, TRENDS now uses reusable integrations and governed processes that make change safer and faster. Centralised monitoring and consistent error handling give the IT team a clear view of what’s happening across systems, helping them address issues early and keep data moving reliably into key reporting tools.

“One of the biggest shifts has been moving away from one-off scripts to reusable, well-governed integration solutions,” Elliott said. “Instead of reinventing the wheel every time, with Boomi we have consistent, repeatable processes we can apply across the business.”

The new backbone is already enabling new use cases on the production floor. In TREND’s heat-press department, real-time data from machines, including job information, temperature, and pressure settings, is now streamed to dashboards for supervisors, helping them monitor performance and quickly spot issues that could affect quality or throughput.

The ease of enabling new use cases has also shifted internal expectations.

“TRENDS brought scale and ambition, and our role was to put the right integration solutions and governance around it,” said Nikolai Blackie, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder at Adaptiv. “Once in place, they were able to move from concept to value far more quickly than expected. It’s shifted the perception of integration, from something that slows the business down to something that clears the path for better insight and faster decisions.”

Looking ahead, TRENDS plans to use the Boomi platform to integrate a new Product Information Management (PIM) system that will enhance product data quality, enable richer ecommerce experiences, and support alignment with emerging Australian product-data standards. The same integration fabric will also underpin new AI initiatives such as forecasting and intelligent scheduling.

“Whatever our future systems look like, the constant remains the same — the need for reliable, near-real-time data flowing between them,” Elliott said. “The Boomi Enterprise Platform lets us evolve without rebuilding connectivity every time. It gives the organisation room to grow.”

David Irecki, Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific & Japan at Boomi, said, “Rapid growth is good, but brings its own operational pressures. When you’re running hundreds of bespoke jobs a day, fragmented integrations slow the business down. TRENDS has rebuilt that foundation, giving teams timely, trusted data and a platform that can support new markets, new products, and a launchpad for what comes next.”

