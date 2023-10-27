Trellix XDR Platform Wins Coveted 2023 Top InfoSec Innovator Award

Trellix wins ‘Editor’s Choice in XDR’ in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its Trellix XDR Platform is recognized in the Annual InfoSec Innovator Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Trellix is named the ‘Editor’s Choice in Extended Detection and Response (XDR)’ winner.





“Trellix embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways to help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Providing out-of-the-box functionality customers don’t get from their SIEM, Trellix’s open architecture provides the broadest set of native security controls while also integrating with data from more than 500 third-party tools to create deep multi-vector, multi-vendor event correlation and context, speeding up investigations. Automated workflows drive orchestrated responses to risks across the enterprise, stopping threats and lateral movement.

“It’s an honor to have the Trellix XDR Platform recognized among this group of innovators by a panel of judges encompassing leading infosec experts from around the world,” says Ash Parikh, Chief Marketing Officer, Trellix. “Trellix is committed to securing our 40,000 global customers with innovative solutions to stay ahead of threat actors, and this award is a testament to these ongoing efforts.”

With the Trellix XDR Platform, customers get more value from current investments to make threat intelligence actionable, not isolated. Built on scalable, open and hybrid architecture, it is also a future-proof investment, allowing the integration of additional data, tools, and emerging technologies.

Read the complete list of Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Contacts

Megan Haley



media@trellix.com