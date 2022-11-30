Trellix Expedites Delivery of XDR with AWS

Enhanced Work Accelerates Adoption of Extended Detection and Response for AWS Infrastructure Customers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its support for three new Amazon Web Services (AWS) products and services to enable easier, faster delivery of Trellix XDR solutions and greater data privacy for AWS customers.

“Trellix is constantly innovating, and we work with AWS because of its drive to do the same,” said Britt Norwood, Senior Vice President, Global Channels & Commercial, Trellix. “Integrating Trellix solutions with leading AWS services enhances our open XDR ecosystem and helps customers better manage cybersecurity risk.”

Trellix has built support for Amazon Security Lake and AWS Verified Access into its own solutions, while also adopting the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) for its Trellix Helix security operations platform. These integrations make it easier for customers to gain critical insights into the policies governing their AWS infrastructure and reduce their data storage costs by centrally managing all security data in a single data lake. The new OCSF schema enables Trellix customers to combine hundreds of data sources with Amazon Security Lake data to seamlessly apply Trellix machine learning, threat intelligence, and predictive analytics.

Trellix for Amazon Security Lake: Now with Trellix and Amazon Security Lake, customers can easily get complete security visibility into all of their AWS environments. Trellix XDR makes it easy to understand and operationalize standardized cloud security data by seamlessly connecting it with hundreds of other hybrid data sources to create a complete picture for security staff.

Trellix for AWS Verified Access: Verified Access is a new capability of Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) that makes it easier for information technology (IT) administrators to secure access to corporate applications in AWS or on premises, without using a VPN. Trellix will assist with security investigations, like correlating a compromised endpoint to a user whose credentials might be compromised. Trellix and AWS customers now gain visibility across 10 unique AWS products and services to identify and respond to risks faster, accelerating their XDR journey.

Trellix for OCSF: Trellix is proud to be a contributing member to the open source OCSF community which has built a framework promoting interoperability and data normalization between security products. Joining OCSF promotes collaboration with other industry organizations, further benefiting customers and the broader security community.

“Security is the top priority. We are relentlessly focused on delivering new and innovative ways to help customers secure their cloud environments,” said Rod Wallace, General Manager for Amazon Security Lake. “By leveraging Amazon Security Lake and Trellix, customers will be able to collect a broad array of security logs and findings in Amazon Security Lake and send them to Trellix for advanced analytics and incident response.”

To learn more, visit AWS Marketplace or contact AWS@Trellix.com or visit Trellix at Booth #918 during AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas, November 28 to December 2.

