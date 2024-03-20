Trellix Endpoint Security Receives Perfect Score for Protection and Performance

AV-TEST and AV-Comparatives recognitions showcase Trellix’s top performance in endpoint security to safeguard corporate environments from advanced threats

“Organizations face increasing risks of advanced cyber threats like nation-state attacks, ransomware, and insider threats,” said John Morgan, XDR General Manager, Trellix. “To proactively protect and secure infrastructures, fundamental changes are needed to endpoint defenses. Trellix ENS enables organizations to effectively respond to and manage the threat defense lifecycle with layered defense capabilities providing maximum protection for endpoints.”

Trellix’s Endpoint Security Suite, a cornerstone of its AI-powered XDR Platform, delivers comprehensive risk management, protection, detection, investigation, forensics, and remediation against cyber threats. Included in the Suite, Trellix ENS uses a combination of malware prevention, machine learning-based behavior, and exploit prevention against file-based, fileless, and network-based threats. It minimizes business productivity disruption while correctly classifying legitimate applications and websites, improving Security Operations (SOC) efficiencies with very low false positives.

“Only products delivering continuously strong protection performance in our labs are allowed to be contenders for an award. The results of our tests clearly show Trellix Endpoint Security earned the Best Protection Award for Corporate Users. The team from AV-TEST congratulates Trellix on this coveted award in the test category of protection,” says Maik Morgenstern, CEO of AV-TEST.

AV-TEST Institute is an independent third-party testing organization. In 2023, the institute regularly examined and evaluated endpoint security products in the Protection, Performance, and Usability test areas using Windows, Mac, and Android platforms. Trellix results include:

2023 Award for Best Protection for Corporate Users under Windows: Trellix ENS was recognized for its consistent protection capabilities and low impact on organization users and security teams.

Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS) consistently scored 6 out of 6 by AV-TEST for protection effectiveness throughout 2023.

Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS) consistently scored 6 out of 6 by AV-TEST for usability for false positives throughout 2023.

AV-Comparatives is an independent third-party testing organization validating the effectiveness of endpoint security products through system testing. Trellix results from its 2023 evaluations include:

2023 Approved Business Security Award: Trellix ENS and Trellix Endpoint Security (HX) demonstrated top performance for Windows and Mac in Protection, ensuring organizations can minimize endpoint protection coverage gaps.

Trellix ENS has among the highest malware detection rates, with a 99.7% detection rate.

Trellix ENS has “very low” false positives, ensuring high detection rates do not generate alerts for legitimate applications.

The Trellix XDR Platform and its front-end components routinely receive analytical firm, third-party testing, and industry recognition. Learn more about Trellix ENS and the broader Trellix Endpoint Security Suite here.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

