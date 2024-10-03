Trellix CEO Rallies the Industry to Support CISO Role

Trellix to highlight GenAI innovations and the latest CISO concerns at GovWare 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the company delivering cybersecurity’s broadest GenAI-powered platform, today announced its CEO keynote at GovWare 2024 and GenAI product innovations in Booth K12, October 15 -17 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Trellix CEO Bryan Palma will focus on the impact of increasing regulations and growing responsibilities for CISOs, as well as the heightened need for community, and showcase advancements in GenAI to help arm defenders against the latest attacker methods.





“Our platform is innovated with CISOs in mind to enhance their teams’ abilities to detect, investigate, and remediate threats quickly,” said Neville Vincent, Senior Vice President, APJ, Trellix. “We ensure our customers have access to responsibly architected best-of-breed security solutions and look forward to showcasing our latest GenAI capabilities at GovWare.”

Visitors to the Trellix booth can speak with industry experts and see live demonstrations of products across the Trellix Platform, like Trellix Wise for XDR. Trellix Wise for XDR enables organizations to upskill their teams with AI, orchestration, and automation, investigating 100% of threat alerts in less than three minutes. Additional demonstrations cover endpoint security, email security, network security, data security, and partner integrations.

GovWare attendees will hear from Trellix thought leaders in the following sessions:

Keynote: Shadow Syndicates and Cyber Titans: A New Security Paradigm | October 16, 9:00 – 9:30 AM SGT



As hacktivist, criminal, and nation-state actors merge into shadow syndicates, the need to strengthen a unified cybersecurity community has never been greater. Thankfully, CISOs are at the helm, balancing technical expertise with strategic leadership and building the next generation of cyber titans. In this session, Trellix CEO Bryan Palma discusses what’s top of mind for the best CISOs in the world and how GenAI benefits both attackers and defenders.

The Dark Side of Innovation: Generative AI in Cybercrime | October 16, 2:00 – 2:30 PM SGT



The cyber threat landscape is undergoing a transformative shift with cybercriminals’ integration of GenAI technologies. John Fokker, Head of Threat Intelligence at Trellix, delves into how GenAI tools are increasingly being adopted in the cybercrime arena, highlighting specific cases where these technologies have been utilized for malicious purposes.

GovWare, the premier cybersecurity event in Asia, brings together over 12,000 policymakers, cyber and corporate leaders, practitioners, and academia worldwide. This year, GovWare confronts the core issues of modern cybersecurity challenges under the theme “Securing Dynamic Digital Roadmaps: Relooking Signposts in Identity, Trust, and Resilience.”

Learn more about the Trellix Platform, and visit Trellix at GovWare, Booth #K12, to see live demonstrations.

