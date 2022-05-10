Trellix Accelerates Growth in First 100 Days

Company Leading the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market Transition

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced key milestones, strong financial performance across the globe, and continued momentum following the launch of the new company in January.

“Today’s threat landscape quickly mutates and dynamically adjusts to defenses,” said Bryan Palma, CEO, Trellix. “Staying protected depends on your ability to be flexible, open, and adaptable. Trellix is powered by new investments, new leadership, and the trust of our customers to once again disrupt the market. I am proud of what this team has accomplished in our first 100 days as a company and energized by what we have planned next.”

Executive team strengthens with leadership appointments

Ashley Arbuckle joined Trellix as senior vice president, customer success, to design and accelerate exceptional customer experiences to provide the best security outcomes. Prior to joining Trellix, Arbuckle served as chief product officer (CPO) at TPx where he was responsible for product strategy and overall success of TPx products. He’s worked with industry pioneers Cisco, PepsiCo and PwC, and has been recognized for leading strategy to execution, driving transformative change and leveraging disruptive technology to ensure customer success. Arbuckle’s appointment follows the March announcement of Aparna Rayasam as Trellix CPO, and February’s announcement of Adam Philpott as chief revenue officer (CRO), Michael Alicea as chief human resource officer (CHRO), and Tara Flanagan as general counsel.

Trellix XDR platform continues to adapt and grow

Trellix continues to grow its XDR ecosystem with 16 new integrations from top companies including Zscaler, Cofense, Tenable, Dell, Illumio, VMware, Fortinet and more. Today there are 620 third-party integrations generating over 1 trillion events in 2022. Trellix’s customers’ application telemetry is analyzed by nearly 2,000 security rules and machine learning algorithms, which are enriched with Trellix intelligence to allow SOC analysts to focus on the biggest risks. Trellix accelerates the response to these alerts with over 200 orchestration plug-ins and playbooks, allowing customers to resolve incidents faster.

New threat reports give in-depth look at state of cybersecurity

Trellix explored the state of cybersecurity through three recently released reports including:

Trellix Labs’ In the Crosshairs: Organizations and Nation-State Cyber Threat , developed in partnership with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), examined security professionals’ mindsets towards nation-state actors, the extent to which organizations believe they are being targeted, how nation state actors differ from other cybercriminals and how organizations view the role of government in responding to nation state attacks.

, developed in partnership with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), examined security professionals’ mindsets towards nation-state actors, the extent to which organizations believe they are being targeted, how nation state actors differ from other cybercriminals and how organizations view the role of government in responding to nation state attacks. The Cyber Readiness Report gauged technology adoption and perceptions of government cybersecurity leadership related to the U.S. Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity (EO 14028), revealing that the EO is playing an important role in enabling government agencies in the U.S. to implement advanced cyber defenses. EMEA and APAC were also included in the evaluation.

gauged technology adoption and perceptions of government cybersecurity leadership related to the U.S. Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity (EO 14028), revealing that the EO is playing an important role in enabling government agencies in the U.S. to implement advanced cyber defenses. EMEA and APAC were also included in the evaluation. Trellix Labs’ Threat Labs Report: April 2022, examined cybercriminal behavior over the last six months. Key findings from the report concluded that individual consumers are the number one target of cybercriminals, closely followed by the healthcare sector, with transportation, shipping, manufacturing and information technology industries showing a sharp increase in threats.

Key partner wins add to product portfolio growth

Trellix continues to strengthen its product portfolio with new strategic partnerships. The company added RSA SecurID, Allied Telesis, Bullwall, Knowbe4, Entrust, SecureCo, Devo, Fluency, Votiro, and GetVisibility to its Security Innovation Alliance (SIA), an ecosystem of technology partners providing advanced security solutions that integrate with and extend the core functionality of its products. In addition, EMEA partner Cyberlinx closed a deal with one of the world’s largest power utility companies to deliver a complete XDR architecture.

MITRE ATT&CK results

The company’s participation in MITRE resulted in nearly 100% visibility across all steps. These are the best visibility and detection results the company has ever achieved.

Trellix EMEA brand launch

The company continued its launch momentum by hosting the Genesis of Trellix event in Dubai on March 31. The event featured more than three minutes of Trellix amplified on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifia, with more than 100 customers, partners, media and VIP attendees.

Trellix Xpand Digital

Trellix hosted Xpand Digital on April 27 to highlight the company’s approach to the XDR market and demonstrate how the XDR platform helps SecOps detect, respond and remediate threats. Media representatives are invited to register for on-demand access to the event, in whole or individual sessions.

RSA Conference 2022: Bryan Palma keynote address

At this year’s RSA Conference, June 6 – 9 in San Francisco, Trellix CEO Bryan Palma will provide a keynote presentation, “Soulless to Soulful: Security’s Chance to Save Tech,” on Tuesday, June 7, at 10:50 a.m. Palma will address the cybersecurity talent shortage and how this dynamic creates an opportunity for the security industry to become a talent importer.

