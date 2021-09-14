TrellisWare to highlight its resilient communications capabilities at DSEI 2021

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JoinTheTrellisSphere–TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. will be showcasing its highly resilient communications solutions at the upcoming Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exposition at ExCel London September 14-17, 2021. With over 775,000 attendees, DSEI is the world’s largest land, sea and air biennial defense and security exhibition.

TrellisWare’s complete product offering will be presented, including its newest next-generation soldier system, the TW-860 TSM Spirit™ Radio. Interoperable with all TSM enabled radios, the TSM Spirit radio supports a true flat network with massive scalability in a single radio frequency (RF) channel, while still delivering rapid position location information (PLI) updates for every radio.

“We provide a full range of technology with the TrellisWare TSM waveform, the leading Mobile Ad-hoc Networking (MANET) technology in the industry,” said Darren Bradley, director of international business development. “DSEI is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate to our international customers and partners how our capability supports and enables interoperability between US and NATO, and other coalition forces.”

“By offering the TSM waveform on many third-party platforms, TrellisWare supports tactical interoperability between US forces and our allies,” stated Matt Fallows, vice president of business development. “Any radio operating with TSM – from any provider – is able to integrate seamlessly into a robust tactical network. Even radios operating at different security levels (some operating with commercially encrypted TSM 6 and other Type 1-encrypted platforms operating with TSM-X™) have the ability to support each other, acting as relays to provide a more robust, resilient network.”

In addition to the TSM Spirit Radio, TrellisWare will showcase the following communications solutions at stand # H8-330 located in the US Pavilion:

TW-900/950 TSM Shadow™ Radio

TW-135 TSM Shadow™ High Power Radio (HPR)

TW-870 TSM Ghost™ Radio

About TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. The TSM™ waveform is incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare® radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. TrellisWare is delivering the next generation of communications for military and commercial markets When Nothing Else Works™. For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

Contacts

Tina Bachman



Marketing Communications Manager



TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.



PH: +1 858-753-1603



tbachman@trellisware.com