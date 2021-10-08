TrellisWare Introduces Next Generation Waveform Katana™ Designed to Increase Resiliency for the Modern Battlefield

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JoinTheTrellisSphere–TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., announced today the introduction of the Katana™ waveform, their newest resilient narrowband waveform designed to operate in highly contested radio frequency (RF) communication environments. TrellisWare continues to be the leader in the development and deployment of next generation Mobile Ad-hoc Networking (MANET) waveforms with the launch of Katana.





The Katana waveform represents the modernization of resilient long-range narrowband communications:

Provides simultaneous voice, Position Location Information (PLI), and data in a MANET scalable to hundreds of nodes.

Highly resilient to sophisticated electronic attack as validated in recent US Department of Defense (DoD) programs and testing.

Field-upgradeable for current generation TrellisWare ® Software Defined Radios (SDRs) to support both the TSM™ waveform and Katana waveform.

Offering Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency (PACE) capability for operation in both congested and contested environments.

Supports Sensitive But Unclassified (SBU) security level interoperability with US Army Program of Record (PoR) Warrior Robust Enhanced Networking (WREN) Narrowband (WREN NB) waveform.

“TrellisWare is excited to offer Katana as part of our MANET arsenal that addresses the evolving needs of the warfighter and provides communications in contested RF environments when nothing else works,” said Dr. Sungill Kim, director of product management and strategic partnerships. “The Katana waveform is designed to run on all of TrellisWare’s radios and modules and is SBU interoperable with the WREN NB waveform capable of running on all US Army single channel and multichannel Program of Record radios. We continue to be a leader in resilient waveforms, pursuing the latest technological innovations so that the warfighter is better prepared for conflicts with sophisticated adversaries.”

If you will be in Washington DC attending the AUSA Annual Meeting (October 11-13), please contact sales@trellisware.com to schedule a meeting to learn more about the Katana waveform capabilities.

About TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. The TrellisWare® TSM™ waveform is incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare® radios and trusted industry partner radios. TrellisWare is delivering the next generation of communications for military and commercial markets When Nothing Else Works™. For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

