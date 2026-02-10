TraXtion Awarded Core Preferred Partner Status By Lithia & Driveway

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TraXtion, a leading provider of automated tire and vehicle inspection solutions, today announced it has been awarded Core Preferred Partner status by Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) as part of the Lithia & Driveway Preferred Partner Program. This designation from one of the largest dealer groups in North America reinforces TraXtion’s role in modernizing the service-lane experience for dealerships.

The selection identifies TraXtion as a preferred provider of tire and alignment diagnostic technology, authorizing its deployment across Lithia & Driveway’s extensive network of dealerships. By leveraging TraXtion’s advanced inspection systems, including its TreadSpecX and DamageSpeX tools, Lithia stores can automate tire wear and alignment detection, increasing transparency for customers and operational efficiency for service departments.

“We are incredibly honored to be named a Core Preferred Partner by Lithia & Driveway, a forward-thinking leader that sets the standard for automotive retail,” said Brad Kokesh, President and Chief Executive Officer of TraXtion. “This partnership is a significant milestone for us as we work to help dealers capture their share of the $90 billion tire market. By equipping LAD’s network with our data-driven diagnostic tools, we are empowering their teams to reclaim this revenue, build greater trust with vehicle owners, and streamline the entire service experience.”

The partnership comes at a critical time when dealerships are increasingly focused on retention and fixed operations revenue. TraXtion’s technology is designed to combat the industry-wide trend of tire sales leakage to aftermarket competitors by providing instant, irrefutable data on tire health the moment a customer enters the service drive.

About TraXtion

TraXtion is a leading provider of automotive inspection technology, specializing in advanced tire and alignment diagnostic solutions. Its suite of products, including mobile and automated drive-over systems, helps dealerships and service centers increase revenue, improve customer retention, and streamline operations through data-driven transparency. For more information, visit www.traxtion.com.

