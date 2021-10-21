Traxo and International SOS Partner to Track all Corporate Travel Bookings in Real-Time

New agreement means International SOS can provide its clients with duty-of-care coverage for every one of their business travelers, regardless of where or how they booked their travel

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API–Dallas-based Traxo, Inc., the global leader in real-time corporate travel data capture and pre-trip auditing, and International SOS, the world’s largest provider of health and security services, announced today a new commercial agreement, which can provide International SOS clients with immediate access to all travel itinerary data before travel begins, including ‘off-channel bookings’ occurring outside the client’s mandated corporate travel policy, in real time, enabling enhanced duty of care for business travelers.

“Our new partnership with International SOS is coincidentally and perfectly timed with the newly issued global travel risk management benchmark, ISO 31030,” said Traxo Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andres Fabris.”This new ISO standard provides critical guidance on how organizations should effectively address the responsibility of ensuring the security, safety, health and well-being of individuals traveling for work as the world continues to navigate through the travel ramifications of COVID-19.”

As a result of the integration with Traxo’s API (application programming interface), when an International SOS corporate client signs with Traxo, both International SOS and its client gain immediate visibility into all travel itinerary data from every booking made outside the client’s mandated corporate travel policy. These previously ‘invisible bookings,” which can represent as much as 50 percent of a company’s business travel, are automatically detected, audited, and processed by Traxo and securely transmitted directly to the International SOS duty-of-care system for immediate risk management coverage seconds after the employee books their travel, regardless of channel.

“As organizations begin to re-open their business travel, travel risk management programs must be revitalized and rooted in effective tools that will protect ALL traveling employees and ensure the business is meeting its requirements for duty of care,” said Andrew Miller, Director of Partnerships at International SOS. “The need for travel managers to effectively manage ‘booking leakage’ is more critical now than ever before, making it essential for us to ensure all out-of-policy and supplier-direct bookings can be integrated into our monitoring solutions.

“Partnering with Traxo helps us improve our traveler location awareness capabilities by ensuring that we don’t miss a single itinerary, no matter how it was booked, and the real-time nature of this data can help us prevent or mitigate emergency situations much more effectively.”

The Traxo pre-trip, booking-data detection solution works in the background by capturing all off-channel bookings immediately after purchase, whether that be a reservation for a hotel, airline, car rental, rail, or ground transportation; or a cancelation or trip modification. That itinerary data is stored in Traxo’s highly secure infrastructure and made available to the corporate travel manager in Traxo’s dashboard application to view and report on. All booking data is automatically passed to International SOS for comprehensive risk management monitoring of all upcoming travel. There is no extra effort required on behalf of the employees or travel managers.

“We’re incredibly pleased to team with the world’s largest corporate travel duty-of-care service to provide the ability for all of their clients to improve visibility into all employees’ business travel plans,” Fabris noted. “The reality today is that corporate travel leakage is inevitable, and unless it’s detected pre-trip, it can be extremely challenging to effectively monitor the safety of traveling employees. Full visibility is not simply a luxury as it once was; it’s an essential imperative in today’s business travel landscape to reduce corporate liabilities and ensure the health and safety of all traveling employees.”

International SOS clients who work with multiple travel management companies (TMCs) can opt to have all their TMC booking data consolidated with their off-channel booking data and fed directly into the International SOS Tracker system. Traxo easily consolidates all of the bookings from the various TMCs with the non-TMC bookings, and sends it all in one data feed to International SOS for real-time duty-of-care monitoring.

International SOS and Traxo will host a joint webinar on October 26th to discuss the new Travel Risk Management Standard Benchmark ISO 31030:2021, and how together, they can help organizations meet their duty-of-care requirements. To register for the free Webinar, please visit: https://my.internationalsos.com/Registration_Webinar_ISO31030_Oct_26

About Traxo:

Dallas-based Traxo, Inc., the global leader in corporate travel data capture and pre-trip auditing, eliminates blind spots and enhances duty of care by enabling corporate travel managers and managed travel agencies to easily track and proactively manage complete omnichannel travel activity in a single, real-time, system of record. Founded in 2008, Traxo clients and partners include Amex GBT, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Easy Jet, Tripadvisor, Chrome River / Emburse, Coupa, International SOS, WorldAware, and many more. Two recent Business Travel News Travel Managers of the Year use Traxo, and The Business Travel Magazine recently named the Company to its 2021Tech HotList, a list of the “top tech innovators shaking up the industry.” With Traxo, corporations reduce risk, improve traveler safety and maximize savings. Learn more at www.traxo.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the International SOS Group of Companies:

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, your organisation’s reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by 12,000 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions and NGOs. 12,000 multicultural medical, security and logistics experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com

Contacts

Traxo PR Contact: Karin Wacaser



karin.wacaser@traxo.com or (214)215-8605

International SOS PR Contact: Desiree Rosa



desiree.rosa@wearemultiply or (917) 268-0252