TravelX Achieves High-Growth 2025, Driving Airline Adoption of AI-Powered Post-Booking Revenue Technology

TravelX, a pioneer in airline inventory and post-booking revenue management technology, provided a recap of its robust business activity throughout 2025, detailing operational achievements, product enhancements, and strategic partnerships that reshaped the company's leading position in the market.

Key Highlights:

Signed new partnerships with AirAsia, Spirit Airlines, Scoot, GOL, and Cebu Pacific, and tapped into new markets across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America to expand global footprint

with and across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America to expand global footprint Delivered a series of AI-powered enhancements and launched advanced dynamic seat and fare re-commerce capabilities , improving operational efficiency and incremental revenue performance

and launched advanced , improving operational efficiency and incremental revenue performance Enlisted industry-leading talent, bolstering its leadership team and global advisory board

“This past year was a truly exceptional period in TravelX’s growth story, reflecting our continued focus on converting our operational momentum into sustained scaling of our business going forward,” commented Juan Pablo Lafosse, Chief Executive Officer. “As airlines increasingly look to move beyond static retail models, we are seeing a significant interest in TravelX’s proven, road-tested approach—one that clearly differentiates our platform in its ability to deliver measurable, low-risk incremental revenue at scale.”

Market Momentum

RmX® is fundamentally reshaping airline inventory management by transitioning from a static to a dynamic paradigm. This shift is gaining rapid traction, with a clear path toward becoming an industry standard as airlines increasingly seek to modernize post-booking retail and inventory decisioning.

TravelX continued to build a growing pipeline of high-value partnerships with airlines in its already entrenched markets across the Asia, Latin America, and North America regions, while strategically positioning to enter new markets in Southeast Asia and the United States.

AirAsia, Spirit Airlines, Scoot, GOL, and Cebu Pacific were among the new airline partners that joined the company’s fast-growing roster of low-cost and hybrid airline customers.

Revenue uplift across our mature airline partners reached nearly 1% of total airline revenue, representing a meaningful incremental contribution to their revenue base.

TravelX achieved a 90%+ seat resale rate, demonstrating strong predictive accuracy, with resold seats delivering nearly 3X yield uplift.

Technology Milestones

TravelX deployed a series of AI-native enhancements to the RmX® platform, enabling real-time dynamic pricing and inventory optimization across post-booking touchpoints.

Expansion of seat and fare resale automation paved the way for higher seat re-commerce effectiveness and measurable incremental revenue uplift for airline partners.

Strategic Initiatives

Implementation teams made further headway in deepening integrations with airline partners’ operational and commercial systems, reducing average deployment timelines to 6–8 weeks and accelerating time-to-market, while lowering integration complexity across the core PSS, RM, and retail platforms.

Team Build-out

TravelX added new team members across the Data & AI, Commercial, and Business Development functions, including the executive appointments of Brent Overbeek as Chief Commercial Officer and Attila Prikler as Head of Data and AI, among others.

TravelX elevated its Product Team capabilities, strengthening product management and UX leadership while expanding its agentic AI capabilities to further reinforce its AI-native platform strategy.

A global advisory board was installed to help steer the company’s product strategy and enterprise partnerships, including many prominent airline and travel industry leaders.

“Looking ahead, we are doubling down on our mission to redefine how airlines think about inventory beyond the point of sale. By combining AI-driven decisioning with dynamic post-booking retail, we are enabling our partners to unlock revenue that was previously inaccessible—at scale and with minimal commercial risk,” Lafosse concluded.

About TravelX

TravelX, a pioneer in post-booking revenue management technology, empowers airlines to shift from static to dynamic post-booking inventory management, enabling them to optimize revenue while offering passengers greater flexibility. travelx.com

